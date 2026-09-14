PHOTOS Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton, Pink, Andrew Garfield and More Stars Pack the Stands at 2026 U.S. Open Women's Final: Photos Source: AP Hollywood's biggest stars packed the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2026 U.S. Open women's final in New York City. Taylor Camp Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The stars were out in full force for the 2026 U.S. Open women's final. Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton, Pink, Andrew Garfield and more famous faces packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Saturday, September 12, to watch Elena Rybakina take on Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina ultimately defeated Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set match, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, earning her first U.S. Open championship and taking over the world No. 1 ranking. Scroll down to see which celebrities caught the action from the stands.

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Source: AP Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon enjoyed a star-studded day at the 2026 U.S. Open women's final in New York City.

Brad Pitt turned the championship match into a date with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The 62-year-old actor kept things casual in a light blue polo, backward baseball cap and aviator-style glasses, while de Ramon sat beside him in a white printed dress and narrow sunglasses. The outing marked another tennis date for the couple, who also attended the French Open together in June.

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Paris Hilton

Source: AP Paris Hilton embraced tenniscore in a red, white and navy ensemble while watching the women's final.

Paris Hilton brought "tenniscore" to the stands in a red, white and navy Gucci ensemble. The reality star and entrepreneur paired a pleated miniskirt with a coordinating sweater vest and cardigan, finishing off the preppy look with black sunglasses and a playful red statement bag.

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CC Sabathia and Jaelen Sabathia

Source: AP CC Sabathia attended the championship match alongside his daughter.

Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia watched the women's final alongside his daughter Jaelen Sabathia. The father-daughter duo kept their looks casual as they took in the action from their seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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Billie Jean King

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Source: AP Tennis legend Billie Jean King enthusiastically cheered from the stands during the U.S. Open women's final.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was on hand to watch another chapter of women's tennis history unfold. The 39-time Grand Slam champion, including 12 singles titles, enthusiastically cheered from the stands as Rybakina and Sabalenka battled for the championship.

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Andrew Garfield

Source: AP Andrew Garfield was all smiles as he took in the championship action at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Andrew Garfield was all smiles while enjoying the action from the stands. The We Live in Time actor's appearance came just days after he was among the passengers aboard a Delta flight that made an emergency landing in Albuquerque, N.M., while traveling from Los Angeles to New York.

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Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Tenniscore' Look

Source: AP Paris Hilton showed off her preppy courtside look while standing in the crowd during the match.

Hilton gave fans another glimpse of her sporty ensemble as she stood in the stands during the match. The socialite's red, white and blue outfit fit right in at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, where celebrity courtside fashion has become nearly as close watched as the action itself.

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Pink

Source: AP Pink appeared to be having a blast at the U.S. Open while sporting heart-shaped sunglasses and a denim jacket.