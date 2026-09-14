Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton, Pink, Andrew Garfield and More Stars Pack the Stands at 2026 U.S. Open Women's Final: Photos
Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
The stars were out in full force for the 2026 U.S. Open women's final.
Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton, Pink, Andrew Garfield and more famous faces packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Saturday, September 12, to watch Elena Rybakina take on Aryna Sabalenka.
Rybakina ultimately defeated Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set match, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, earning her first U.S. Open championship and taking over the world No. 1 ranking.
Scroll down to see which celebrities caught the action from the stands.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt turned the championship match into a date with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
The 62-year-old actor kept things casual in a light blue polo, backward baseball cap and aviator-style glasses, while de Ramon sat beside him in a white printed dress and narrow sunglasses.
The outing marked another tennis date for the couple, who also attended the French Open together in June.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton brought "tenniscore" to the stands in a red, white and navy Gucci ensemble.
The reality star and entrepreneur paired a pleated miniskirt with a coordinating sweater vest and cardigan, finishing off the preppy look with black sunglasses and a playful red statement bag.
CC Sabathia and Jaelen Sabathia
Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia watched the women's final alongside his daughter Jaelen Sabathia.
The father-daughter duo kept their looks casual as they took in the action from their seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Billie Jean King
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Tennis legend Billie Jean King was on hand to watch another chapter of women's tennis history unfold.
The 39-time Grand Slam champion, including 12 singles titles, enthusiastically cheered from the stands as Rybakina and Sabalenka battled for the championship.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield was all smiles while enjoying the action from the stands.
The We Live in Time actor's appearance came just days after he was among the passengers aboard a Delta flight that made an emergency landing in Albuquerque, N.M., while traveling from Los Angeles to New York.
Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Tenniscore' Look
Hilton gave fans another glimpse of her sporty ensemble as she stood in the stands during the match.
The socialite's red, white and blue outfit fit right in at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, where celebrity courtside fashion has become nearly as close watched as the action itself.
Pink
Pink appeared to be having a blast during the championship match.
The "So What" singer smiled from the stand in heart-shaped sunglasses and a denim jacket as she joined the long list of A-listers who turned out for the women's final.