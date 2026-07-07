Loved-Up Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Go Instagram-Official for Taylor Swift's Wedding

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Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, finally made their relationship Instagram official after years of dating. De Ramon took to Instagram to share photos of them looking loved-up as they posed for the camera before attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. The actor looked sharp in his tuxedo, which he paired with a white pocket square and black statement sunglasses. The jewelry executive, too, was stunning in a black gown with intricate lacework running across its entire length.

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Look Loved-Up on Instagram Before Taylor Swift's Wedding

Source: @inesdrmn/Instagram Ines de Ramon posted photos of her with Brad Pitt on her Instagram for the first time after dating for years.

The photos were originally shared by the Hollywood power couple's hairstylist, Laurie Zanoletti, who captioned the post, "My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC," while adding Swift's song "Lover" to the carousel. The health coach later shared the photos on her Instagram Story with the same song, officially debuting her Oscar-winning boyfriend on her account for the first time. In the first photo, the couple appeared all smiles as they looked at the camera, standing with their arm around each other.

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Source: @inesdrmn/Instagram Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon looked loved-up as they posed for the camera before attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

In another shot, the 62-year-old pulled his girlfriend close while gazing intensely into each other's eyes. De Ramon added a red heart over the image while sharing it on her Story. She also shared their makeup artist Charlie Riddle's post on her Instagram Story, who posted the same photo of the couple smiling, standing arm in arm and looking at the camera. "Brad & Ines this weekend," he wrote in the caption, adding a black heart and kiss emoji while choosing Grammy-winning singer's hit "Delicate" for the post.

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Tried to Keep Their Romance From the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon keep their romance out of the limelight as much as possible.

Per HOLA!, the couple was first romantically linked in 2022, but they only made it official with their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024. Throughout their relationship, the pair has made it a point to keep their romance as private as possible despite constant public scrutiny. Even so, they have faced accusations that their relationship is a PR stunt. The F1 star spoke out against those rumors in a May 2025 interview with GQ, saying, "No, dude, it’s not that calculated."

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt said his relationship with Ines de Ramon has evolved.