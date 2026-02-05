Paris Hilton Reveals She and Lindsay Lohan Are 'Planning to Get the Kids Together' After Years-Long Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton shared an update regarding her relationship with Lindsay Lohan, her one-time best friend. During her appearance on the January 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hilton revealed that she and Lohan have reconnected, primarily over their shared experiences of motherhood.

Hilton, 44, is a proud mother to her son Phoenix, 3, and daughter London, 2, with husband Carter Reum. Lohan, 39, welcomed her son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023. Hilton expressed her excitement, saying they are “planning to get the kids together.”

In her interview, Hilton expressed her happiness for Lohan, stating, “I’m so happy for her. She is glowing. I love her.” This statement comes after years of speculation about their relationship, which soured when Lohan became linked to Hilton’s ex-boyfriend Stavros Niarchos.

During a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hilton discussed their past drama. “I just feel that we’re grown-ups now,” she said, emphasizing that their previous issues are now behind them. With both women entering new phases in their lives— Hilton in marriage and Lohan in engagement — their perspectives have matured.

Hilton’s desire to reach out first played a significant role in their reconciliation. She congratulated Lohan on her engagement while on her honeymoon, leading to what she describes as “No bad vibes!”

Back in 2018, Hilton discussed her past friendship with Lohan on Cohen’s Radio Andy show. She admitted, “Lindsay is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust.”

Hilton also reminisced about a famous night out with Lohan and Britney Spears in 2006. She recalled, “Well, Britney and I went out for the night … [Lindsay] totally party crashed.” This incident has since become iconic, showcasing the wild antics of their youth.

