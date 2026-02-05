or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Paris Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

Paris Hilton Reveals She and Lindsay Lohan Are 'Planning to Get the Kids Together' After Years-Long Feud

split photo of Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton shared that she and Lindsay Lohan reconnected, putting their past drama behind them.

Profile Image

Feb. 5 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton shared an update regarding her relationship with Lindsay Lohan, her one-time best friend.

During her appearance on the January 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hilton revealed that she and Lohan have reconnected, primarily over their shared experiences of motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Paris Hilton revealed she has reconnected with Lindsay Lohan.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton revealed she has reconnected with Lindsay Lohan.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hilton, 44, is a proud mother to her son Phoenix, 3, and daughter London, 2, with husband Carter Reum.

Lohan, 39, welcomed her son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

Hilton expressed her excitement, saying they are “planning to get the kids together.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The two bonded again through motherhood and shared life changes.
Source: MEGA

The two bonded again through motherhood and shared life changes.

Article continues below advertisement

In her interview, Hilton expressed her happiness for Lohan, stating, “I’m so happy for her. She is glowing. I love her.”

This statement comes after years of speculation about their relationship, which soured when Lohan became linked to Hilton’s ex-boyfriend Stavros Niarchos.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Paris Hilton said she is happy for Lindsay Lohan.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said she is happy for Lindsay Lohan.

Article continues below advertisement

During a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hilton discussed their past drama. “I just feel that we’re grown-ups now,” she said, emphasizing that their previous issues are now behind them. With both women entering new phases in their lives— Hilton in marriage and Lohan in engagement — their perspectives have matured.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilton’s desire to reach out first played a significant role in their reconciliation. She congratulated Lohan on her engagement while on her honeymoon, leading to what she describes as “No bad vibes!”

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2018, Hilton discussed her past friendship with Lohan on Cohen’s Radio Andy show.

She admitted, “Lindsay is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hilton also reminisced about a famous night out with Lohan and Britney Spears in 2006. She recalled, “Well, Britney and I went out for the night … [Lindsay] totally party crashed.” This incident has since become iconic, showcasing the wild antics of their youth.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: SiriusXM/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement
image of The stars are focused on their family.
Source: MEGA

The stars are focused on their family.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hilton discussed her journey into motherhood. She stated, “[My kids] are my everything."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.