COUPLES Pink and Husband Carey Hart Looked 'Completely in Love' During Family Outing in NYC After Debunking Split Rumors: Photos Rebecca Friedman March 9 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Pink just gave the world another reason not to believe reports of a separation between her and husband Carey Hart. The famed singer and her spouse of 20 years were all smiles as they displayed a united front with their two kids in New York City on Saturday, March 7 — less than two weeks after she debunked split rumors surrounding her marriage. Pink and Hart took their daughter, Willow, 14, and son, Jameson, 9, to see & Juliet on Broadway, where a source told The Gossip List the couple "looked completely in love and super happy" after spotting the family at the musical.

Pink Attends '& Juliet' on Broadway

Source: @andjulietbway/Instagram Pink and her family attended '& Juliet' on Broadway over the weekend.

The "So What" singer, whose 2010 song "F**kin' Perfect" is featured in the hit show, was gleaming in several photos and videos shared to Instagram from the special day at Stephen Sondheim Theatre. In one picture, Pink, Hart and their children all smiled backstage with cast members. The "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker was also filmed in a silly clip as she joined the cast in doing an iconic dance move from the show. Pink additionally posed with Kandi Burruss — whose last performance in & Juliet was on Saturday.

Source: @pink/Instagram The longtime lovers looked 'completely in love' during their family outing in NYC.

Burruss starred as Angélique in the beloved pop anthem-packed musical. Ironically, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star co-wrote Pink's debut single, "There You Go," which was released in 2000. Thanking Pink for coming to support her, Burruss captioned an Instagram video of her and the "True Love" hitmaker, "One of my faves, you came to see me tonight. That meant the world." Teasing the potential of a future music collaboration, she continued, "We gotta write. We gotta write some more stuff."

Pink Shuts Down Split Rumors

Source: MEGA Pink and Carey Hart share two children.

"Much love to my girl Pink. She showed up for me and she brought her whole family," Burruss added in a voiceover. Pink's family outing comes after she took to social media with a sarcastic response to split rumors at the end of last month. "So I was just alerted that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you People magazine, thank you Us Weekly," she said in a video shared moments after news broke about their alleged separation on February 26.

Source: MEGA Pink and Carey Hart tied the knot in 2006.