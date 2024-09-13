Brad Pitt 'Was Proud' to 'Show Off' Girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival: 'He Appreciates a Relationship That’s Free of Drama'

"Brad has a good thing going with Ines," a source spilled to a news publication after Pitt and de Ramon's united front at the star-studded occasion in Italy. "He was proud to show her off in Venice."

Pitt was at the international film festival to promote his upcoming film Wolfs, which he stars in alongside longtime pal George Clooney, 63. The comedic thriller movie hits theaters in the United States on September 20, and will be available for streaming globally on Apple TV+ on September 27.