Brad Pitt 'Was Proud' to 'Show Off' Girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival: 'He Appreciates a Relationship That’s Free of Drama'
Brad Pitt is happy to have Ines de Ramon by his side!
The Bullet Train star, 60, and his girlfriend, 34, recently made their red carpet debut as a couple during the Venice Film Festival roughly two years after the pair started dating in 2022.
"Brad has a good thing going with Ines," a source spilled to a news publication after Pitt and de Ramon's united front at the star-studded occasion in Italy. "He was proud to show her off in Venice."
Pitt was at the international film festival to promote his upcoming film Wolfs, which he stars in alongside longtime pal George Clooney, 63. The comedic thriller movie hits theaters in the United States on September 20, and will be available for streaming globally on Apple TV+ on September 27.
While Pitt and Clooney are both well-acclaimed Hollywood icons, the Fight Club actor finds the Ticket to Paradise star's marriage to his wife, Amal Clooney, 46, inspiring.
"He’s always looked up to George and what he has with Amal, and that’s inspired him in his own decisions regarding his personal life," the insider explained, noting of Pitt's romance with de Ramon: "He appreciates a relationship that’s free of drama."
"They’ve been having a ball," the confidante gushed. "When they get together, it’s always the same, it’s all in fun."
While Pitt's focus was mainly on his girlfriend and promoting his movie during the Venice Film Festival, the Meet Joe Black star "was aware" of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie also being in attendance at the event in the midst of the former spouses' seemingly never-ending court battle.
"Of course he heard about her teary reaction to the standing ovation [after the Maria screening], but he didn’t let that interfere with his plans," the source mentioned in reference to Jolie receiving a warm response after the world premiere of her upcoming biographical psychological drama film, which tells the story of opera singer Maria Callas' life.
Jolie and Pitt had no intention on coming face-to-face at the festival — and neither did the events artistic director Alberto Barbera, as OK! previously reported.
"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival]," Barbera explained to Vanity Fair last month."Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."
In Touch spoke to a source about Pitt and de Ramon.