Angelina Jolie Stuns at Venice Film Festival as Actress Plans to Avoid Ex Brad Pitt Amid Their Ongoing Legal Battle: Photos
Brangelina certainly won’t be reuniting at the 2024 Venice Film Festival!
On Thursday, August 29, Angelina Jolie, 49, arrived in the Italian city while wearing a jaw-dropping black gown as she hopes to avoid running into her ex Brad Pitt, 60, at the event.
The actress was seen posing by the water in a gorgeous blowout and a light makeup look. At one point the mother-of-six — who has been in a legal battle with Pitt since filing for divorce in 2016 — sported a pair of thick black shades as she basked in the sun.
A source recently shared how the contentious former couple will successfully keep out of each other’s way as they both have movie premieres at the festival.
The event’s artistic director Alberto Barbera told Vanity Fair the celebs' arrivals will be staggered so the feuding exes do not come in contact with one another.
Barbera noted that the pair will "of course" have their appearances spread out. While Jolie will arrive for her Maria Callas biopic Maria on Thursday, August 29, Pitt will step foot at the festival on Sunday, September 1, for the premiere of Wolfs.
"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival]," he explained. "Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."
As OK! previously reported, the arrangement was made as the pair have had an ongoing legal battle over Jolie’s sale of her share of their winery, Miraval.
In the latest court update, Jolie claimed Pitt refused to buy out her portion of the operation until she signed a $8.5 million NDA to keep her from speaking out about alleged abuse she claims occurred in their relationship.
The filing from Jolie came after the Fight Club alum, 60, denied Jolie’s request for his personal communication as he believed it was a "wide-ranging and intrusive" demand.
Jolie’s lawyer claimed the Girl, Interrupted star "was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her portion of the business.
"Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," the paperwork said.
The legal mind continued: "While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections. In any event, he waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie."