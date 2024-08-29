Angelina Jolie Stuns at Venice Film Festival as Actress Plans to Avoid Ex Brad Pitt Amid Their Ongoing Legal Battle: Photos

The actress was seen posing by the water in a gorgeous blowout and a light makeup look. At one point the mother-of-six — who has been in a legal battle with Pitt since filing for divorce in 2016 — sported a pair of thick black shades as she basked in the sun.

A source recently shared how the contentious former couple will successfully keep out of each other’s way as they both have movie premieres at the festival.