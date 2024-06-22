'Second Chance at Life and Love': Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Romance With Marriage on the Horizon

"Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime," shared the insider. "Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines."

The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 after they both went through divorces: while the Oscar winner was declared legally single from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2019, de Ramon separated from ex-husband Paul Wesley in 2022.