'Second Chance at Life and Love': Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Romance With Marriage on the Horizon

By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Will a third marriage be the charm for Brad Pitt?

After more than a year of dating, an insider claimed the actor is thinking of proposing to girlfriend Ines de Ramon sooner rather than later.

Brad Pitt is thinking of proposing to Ines de Ramon, a source claimed.

"Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime," shared the insider. "Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines."

The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 after they both went through divorces: while the Oscar winner was declared legally single from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2019, de Ramon separated from ex-husband Paul Wesley in 2022.

The jewelry designer was previously married to actor Paul Wesley.

"Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce," the source noted. "Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her."

A source said the couple is even talking about having a baby together, which Pitt is "super excited about."

Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

The jewelry designer has also been by her man's side as he tries to repair his relationship with his and the Tomb Raider star's six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

“Brad feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him," said the source. "She’s holding a grudge and doesn’t want to see Brad happy.”

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Over the past year, the kids have made their feelings clear, as Vivienne went by "Vivienne Jolie" when listed in the Playbill for The Outsiders, where she worked as a special assistant alongside her mom.

In addition, Shiloh filed to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to "Shiloh Jolie" on the day she turned 18.

The dad-of-six isn't on good terms with his and Angelina Jolie's children.

"They no longer want to spend time with Brad," the source acknowledged of his kids. "Ines sees the pain it’s causing and is heartbroken for him. She has been his rock."

While de Ramon and the Babylon actor are both hopeful he can turn things around with his children, he's just glad that he has a pillar of support in his girlfriend.

"Brad’s been to h--- and back in his divorce and now feels like he’s gotten a second chance at life and love," the insider added.

Life & Style reported on the possibility of Pitt proposing to de Ramon.

