'Happy' Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Seen on Double Date With George Clooney and Wife Amal in Italy
Brad Pitt and George Clooney brought their ladies out for a night on the town!
On Saturday, August 31, the Hollywood hunks and their respective partners, Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney, stepped out for a double date at Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy, during the city's annual film festival.
After the foursome had dinner at the five-star establishment, the Fight Club actor, 60, and The Perfect Storm star, 63, posed with staffers for a photo. During their time together, Clooney was also playing host to Apple TV executives who were attending a party at the eatery at the same time.
"George took over the running of the restaurant for about half an hour. He went around to all our tables pretending to take the orders," an eyewitness said. "The menu that had been established had a whole complicated and long explanation on it for each dish … but George just made his interpretation of it and it was absolutely hilarious. He had us all in tears laughing. Oh, and by the way, his sidekick was Brad Pitt. .... Who is ever going to believe us?"
Pitt having de Ramon, 34, on his arm for numerous events in the Italian city comes after the pair were first linked in 2022. According to people in the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's inner circle, the duo have a strong bond.
"He's serious about Ines," the source spilled. "He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her. Brad's been working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there."
- Angelina Jolie Says She's Forced to Live in L.A. Due to Divorce From Brad Pitt But Will Leave 'as Soon as' Their Twins Turn 18
- Angelina Jolie's Love Life Explained: What Went Wrong — From Billy Bob Thornton to Brad Pitt and More
- Angelina Jolie Stuns at Venice Film Festival as Actress Plans to Avoid Ex Brad Pitt Amid Their Ongoing Legal Battle: Photos
As OK! previously reported, Pitt may be considering taking things to the next level with the jewelry designer. "Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime," an insider alleged of a possible engagement between the two. "Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines."
"Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce," the source noted of his tumultuous split from former wife Angelina Jolie. "Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People obtained the photo, spoke with sources at the Apple TV executives and with sources about Pitt and Ramon.