'Happy' Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Seen on Double Date With George Clooney and Wife Amal in Italy

After the foursome had dinner at the five-star establishment, the Fight Club actor, 60, and The Perfect Storm star, 63, posed with staffers for a photo. During their time together, Clooney was also playing host to Apple TV executives who were attending a party at the eatery at the same time.

"George took over the running of the restaurant for about half an hour. He went around to all our tables pretending to take the orders," an eyewitness said. "The menu that had been established had a whole complicated and long explanation on it for each dish … but George just made his interpretation of it and it was absolutely hilarious. He had us all in tears laughing. Oh, and by the way, his sidekick was Brad Pitt. .... Who is ever going to believe us?"