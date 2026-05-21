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'You'll Be Dead in This Business': Why Brad Pitt Received Harsh Warning From Quentin Tarantino While Filming Movie

Split photo of Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino
Source: mega

Bruce Dern exposed a tense incident on the set of 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'

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May 21 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

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While Brad Pitt solidified his status as an A-list actor decades ago, the Oscar winner received a serious warning from Quentin Tarantino while filming Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Bruce Dern, who had a small role in the 2019 flick, recounted the ordeal while talking to a reporter at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

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'Brad, What Did You Just Do?'

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Photo of Bruce Dern recalled Quentin Tarantino scolding Brad Pitt while filming 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'
Source: mega

Bruce Dern recalled Quentin Tarantino scolding Brad Pitt while filming 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'

Dern, 89, explained to a news outlet he had improvised a line in a scene with the Hollywood hunk, 62.

"When Brad Pitt wakes me up in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, I'm in the bed and I get up and I'm a little groggy and stuff and I just say, 'I'm not really sure what's going on.' I'm looking at him. [Pitt] cut the camera. He cut the camera. The look on Quentin's face — I mean, he was insanely grave — and he said, 'Brad, what did you just do?'" Dern recalled.

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Quentin Tarantino Scolded Brad Pitt

Photo of The director told the movie star to 'never' 'cut a camera' while filmiing.
Source: mega

The director told the movie star to 'never' 'cut a camera' while filmiing.

After the Fight Club star replied, "Well, I cut the camera," the director told him, "Never again in your life will you ever cut a camera or you'll be dead in this business. That's my domain. Don't stop behavior."

"So then we went on and did the scene and all Brad did was say to him, 'Well, that wasn't in the script what he said,'" Dern continued to People. "There's always a little background of something that's real, and I don't rehearse it because I don't know it until we're actually doing it."

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The Movie Star Thanked Quentin Tarantino at the Oscars

Photo of When Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his role in the film, he said in his acceptance speech, 'This really is about Quentin Tarantino.'
Source: mega

When Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his role in the film, he said in his acceptance speech, 'This really is about Quentin Tarantino.'

Despite the hiccup, the father-of-six went on to win his first Oscar award for the role, taking home Best Supporting Actor in 2020. Pitt gave a shout-out to the director, 63, while accepting his trophy, declaring, "This really is about Quentin Tarantino. You are original. You are one of a kind."

"The film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth," he continued, referring to his character in the flick. "Look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best."

Photo of The 'Troy' actor joked about the director's rumored foot fetish in his 2020 SAG Awards speech.
Source: mega

The 'Troy' actor joked about the director's rumored foot fetish in his 2020 SAG Awards speech.

He made a more light-hearted speech when he came out victorious at the SAG Awards, making a joke about Tarantino's rumored foot fetish.

"Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much more than I can possibly fathom. I want to thank my co-stars: Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet," Pitt quipped. "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

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