Hollywood's Hottest Hunk! Brad Pitt's Best Looks Over the Years: Photos

bradpitt pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 22 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

No man in Hollywood has aged better than Brad Pitt!

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has been one of the biggest names in the business for decades, mainly due to his excellent acting chops and exquisite looks.

Despite having multiple public scandals and legal battles relating to his divorce from his former wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt seems to be glowing lately while embarking on a new romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

"It's widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines' feelings for him haven't wavered whatsoever," the source explained of their relationship. "If anything, it's only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they're very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times."

According to insiders close to the couple, the designer "is very compassionate and is there to show support no matter what. They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully."

"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines," the insider said of their newfound love. "He fell in love with the house just as he's fallen in love with Ines."

Pitt is reportedly so taken with Ramon he purchased a brand new lavish estate to begin their next chapter together. "Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest," the insider added. "It's the perfect place for them to start their life together."

Scroll through the gallery to see Pitt's hottest moments throughout his years in Hollywood.

bradpitt
Source: mega

1994

The actor rocked long blonde locks while stepping out in 1994.

bradpitt
Source: mega

1998

A young Pitt looked every bit like a Hollywood star at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards.

bradpitt
Source: mega

2002

Pitt, who was 59, seemed to be going through a country phase while attending a promotional bash in 2002.

brdpitt
Source: mega

2005

Pitt showed off his large baby blue eyes during an event in 2005.

bradpitt
Source: mega

2016

The Fight Club star flashed his signature pearly whites while posing on the red carpet in 2016.

bradpitt
Source: mega

2021

Pitt was all smiles as he took off his sunglasses at a 2021 movie premiere.

