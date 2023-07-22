Hollywood's Hottest Hunk! Brad Pitt's Best Looks Over the Years: Photos

Despite having multiple public scandals and legal battles relating to his divorce from his former wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt seems to be glowing lately while embarking on a new romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

"It's widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines' feelings for him haven't wavered whatsoever," the source explained of their relationship. "If anything, it's only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they're very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times."