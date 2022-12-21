Love Is In The Air! Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are 'Officially Dating': Source
Following weeks of speculation, it's been confirmed that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in a relationship.
"Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other," a source spilled of the new couple.
As OK! previously reported, the Troy actor and the social media influencer were first linked last month when they were spotted getting cozy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13.
BRAD PITT LOOKS SUAVE AT MOVIE EVENT AS BUZZ BUILDS OVER HIS NEW ROMANCE WITH INES DE RAMON: PHOTOS
A few days later, an insider revealed that Pitt is "really into" de Ramon and that they had been privately seeing each other for several months after meeting through a mutual friend. "Brad is smitten with Ines," a separate source dished at the time.
Another insider shared that a huge part of their attraction to each other is that the duo happened to be "on the same wavelength intellectually."
ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF THEIR WINERY & POCKET ALL THE PROFITS
"She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist," the insider continued. "There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."
- Brad Pitt Rings In 59th Birthday With New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon By His Side
- Brad Pitt Admits He Was On Board For Unscripted Kiss With 'Babylon' Costar Margot Robbie: 'When Else Am I Going To Get A Chance'
- Brad Pitt Looks Suave At 'Babylon' Premiere As He's Spotted Mingling With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon At the After-Party
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is even rumored to be considering having more children with the Anita Ko Jewelry vice president.
"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now, he's talking of settling down," a source shared. "And it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him."
Pitt shares six children — twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21 — with his estranged ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. de Ramon, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley prior to their September 2022 split, does not have any children of her own.