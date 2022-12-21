OK Magazine
Love Is In The Air! Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are 'Officially Dating': Source

brad pitt innes pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 21 2022, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Following weeks of speculation, it's been confirmed that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in a relationship.

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other," a source spilled of the new couple.

brad pitt winery battle angelina jolie
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the Troy actor and the social media influencer were first linked last month when they were spotted getting cozy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13.

A few days later, an insider revealed that Pitt is "really into" de Ramon and that they had been privately seeing each other for several months after meeting through a mutual friend. "Brad is smitten with Ines," a separate source dished at the time.

brad pitt ines de ramon concert paul wesley
Source: mega

Another insider shared that a huge part of their attraction to each other is that the duo happened to be "on the same wavelength intellectually."

"She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist," the insider continued. "There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."

brad pitt ines deramon
Source: mega

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is even rumored to be considering having more children with the Anita Ko Jewelry vice president.

"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now, he's talking of settling down," a source shared. "And it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him."

Pitt shares six children — twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21 — with his estranged ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. de Ramon, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley prior to their September 2022 split, does not have any children of her own.

Source: OK!

The source spoke with Us Weekly on Pitt and de Ramon's budding romance.

