Brad Pitt's Son Pax Claims His Younger Siblings 'Tremble in Fear' When in Their Dad's Presence in Resurfaced Post
Pax Jolie-Pitt has had it out for his father, Brad Pitt, since 2016.
The adopted 19-year-old son of the award-winning actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie reportedly slammed his dad via a bitter social media tribute for Father's Day in 2020.
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" Pax wrote more than three years ago in an Instagram Story post alongside a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar for best supporting actor, according to a news publication.
"You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," he declared of Brad — who was allegedly abusive toward his ex-wife and two of his children when they were onboard a private jet in 2016.
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he continued regarding his younger siblings, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
Angelina and Brad — who tied the knot in 2014 before filing for divorce in 2016 and finalizing it three years later — also share eldest child Maddox, 22.
Pax continued: "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---."
"You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!" he reiterated in the resurfaced post.
Pitt hasn't been seen in a photograph with any of his kids since Jolie filed for divorce from him in 2016 following the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's infamous plane altercation.
The 59-year-old was investigated by the FBI regarding the alleged abuse, however, he was never faced with any criminal charges.
In court documents filed by Jolie in October 2022, the Maleficent actress insisted her children were "traumatized" by the actions she claimed took place while he was under the influence of alcohol, as OK! previously reported.
Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face," as stated in the filing, which also said he "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."
"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the shocking court document detailed — though a source close to Pitt claimed at the time that all of Jolie's accusations were "completely untrue."
Daily Mail obtained a screenshot of the Instagram Story allegedly posted by Pax in 2020.