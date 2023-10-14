Brad Pitt 'Has Grown So Much' After Grueling Divorce From Angelina Jolie: 'He’s Living a Whole New Life'
Brad Pitt is a new man.
After his bitter divorce and years-long custody battle with Angelina Jolie, the 59-year-old has taken a break from being one of the most popular faces in Hollywood.
Between bettering his relationship with his children and spending as much time as he can with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, the Bullet Train star seems to be doing better than he has in a long time.
"He shut down production on his Formula 1 movie, Apex, because of the strike in late July," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. "And since then, he’s basically disappeared from the public eye. He’s been chilling with his girlfriend, traveling and focusing on other projects."
"Brad is telling friends that stepping away from the spotlight is the best thing he’s ever done," the insider noted of Pitt, who hinted last year that his acting career might be on its "last leg."
"It’s sometimes been painful, but Brad has grown so much. He’s turned a corner in what he wants and is living a whole new life. He’s finally putting his well-being and his family first," the confidante continued of Pitt's current state of mind.
One aspect of his life that finally brought a sense of relief was settling his custody agreement with Jolie after a long grueling battle.
Pitt's divorce was finalized in 2019 after Jolie initially filed in 2016, however, it wasn't until 2021 that the father-of-six was awarded tentative joint custody their children, five of who were minors at the time, as OK! previously reported.
Jolie quickly contested the court's decision, claiming the judge "failed to adequately consider" a portion of California code addressing custody and domestic violence.
Allegedly, there was a violent situation that went down on the family's private jet, with reports claiming Pitt "attacked" his eldest son, Maddox, 22, on a flight home from France in 2016.
The plane ride seemed to ultimately be the final straw in Pitt and Jolie's marital demise.
Following Jolie's fight against the initial custody agreement, Pitt was granted visitation rights to see his three minor children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. He also regularly speaks to Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18.
"He’s on good terms with them. He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more," the source concluded.
There are reportedly still unresolved tensions between Pitt and Maddox, though the Fight Club actor is said to miss his son dearly and hopes to some day repair their broken relationship.
In Touch spoke to a source about Pitt.