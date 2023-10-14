Brad Pitt 'Has Grown So Much' After Grueling Divorce From Angelina Jolie: 'He’s Living a Whole New Life'

After his bitter divorce and years-long custody battle with Angelina Jolie , the 59-year-old has taken a break from being one of the most popular faces in Hollywood.

Between bettering his relationship with his children and spending as much time as he can with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, the Bullet Train star seems to be doing better than he has in a long time.

"He shut down production on his Formula 1 movie, Apex, because of the strike in late July," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. "And since then, he’s basically disappeared from the public eye. He’s been chilling with his girlfriend, traveling and focusing on other projects."