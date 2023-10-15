Brad Pitt Still 'Holding Out Hope for a Reconciliation' With Estranged Son Maddox: 'He Loves Him Dearly'

While on a flight from France to the U.S., Brad allegedly grabbed and shook Angelina and told her that she was "f------ up this family," according to FBI reports. Other court documents filed by the actress alleged that their kids "bravely tried to protect each other," but before the flight was over, Brad allegedly "choked" one child and hit another in the face.

However, a source denied that Brad was abusive to his ex-wife or his children on the flight.

"There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have," a source said at the time. "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."