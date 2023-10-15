Brad Pitt Still 'Holding Out Hope for a Reconciliation' With Estranged Son Maddox: 'He Loves Him Dearly'
Brad Pitt doesn't want to give up on his relationship with his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt.
The father and son have been estranged ever since a 2016 altercation that led to Angelina Jolie and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's bombshell split.
While on a flight from France to the U.S., Brad allegedly grabbed and shook Angelina and told her that she was "f------ up this family," according to FBI reports. Other court documents filed by the actress alleged that their kids "bravely tried to protect each other," but before the flight was over, Brad allegedly "choked" one child and hit another in the face.
However, a source denied that Brad was abusive to his ex-wife or his children on the flight.
"There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have," a source said at the time. "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."
It is unclear who the child in question was, but after the incident, Angelina filed for divorce and Maddox's relationship with his adoptive father suffered in the years that followed.
Despite their personal issues, a source spilled that Brad is eager to mend his broken relationship with his oldest son.
- Brad Pitt 'Believes' Ex Angelina Jolie 'Will Stop at Nothing to Get What She Wants — Which Is to Take the Children Away From Him': Source
- Brad Pitt Is 'Super Upset' About His Strained Relationship With Son Maddox
- Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'
"He acknowledged his drinking was a problem, and he’s truly sorry for his part in the split," the source shared with an outlet. "He loves Maddox dearly, and even though they’re still estranged, Brad will always hold out hope for reconciliation."
The source added that the Troy actor's goal is to "have his kids seem him and Angie get along as a family" some day.
As OK! previously reported, the rest of Brad's kids — Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox — are "fine" with him after the tumultuous split, except for Maddox — something that continues to bother the father-of-six.
"When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually," an insider said at the time. "Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with In Touch about Brad and Maddox's relationship.