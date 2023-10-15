OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt Still 'Holding Out Hope for a Reconciliation' With Estranged Son Maddox: 'He Loves Him Dearly'

bradpitt maddox pp
Source: meha
By:

Oct. 15 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brad Pitt doesn't want to give up on his relationship with his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

The father and son have been estranged ever since a 2016 altercation that led to Angelina Jolie and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's bombshell split.

Article continues below advertisement
bradpitt
Source: mega

Brad Pitt is hoping to mend his relationship with his son Maddox.

While on a flight from France to the U.S., Brad allegedly grabbed and shook Angelina and told her that she was "f------ up this family," according to FBI reports. Other court documents filed by the actress alleged that their kids "bravely tried to protect each other," but before the flight was over, Brad allegedly "choked" one child and hit another in the face.

However, a source denied that Brad was abusive to his ex-wife or his children on the flight.

"There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have," a source said at the time. "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."

Article continues below advertisement
brad maddox
Source: mega

Brad reportedly had a strong bond with Maddox when he was younger.

It is unclear who the child in question was, but after the incident, Angelina filed for divorce and Maddox's relationship with his adoptive father suffered in the years that followed.

Despite their personal issues, a source spilled that Brad is eager to mend his broken relationship with his oldest son.

Article continues below advertisement
maddox
Source: mega

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 22 years old.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

"He acknowledged his drinking was a problem, and he’s truly sorry for his part in the split," the source shared with an outlet. "He loves Maddox dearly, and even though they’re still estranged, Brad will always hold out hope for reconciliation."

The source added that the Troy actor's goal is to "have his kids seem him and Angie get along as a family" some day.

Article continues below advertisement
maddox agelina
Source: mega

Brad and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

As OK! previously reported, the rest of Brad's kids — Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox — are "fine" with him after the tumultuous split, except for Maddox — something that continues to bother the father-of-six.

"When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually," an insider said at the time. "Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with In Touch about Brad and Maddox's relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.