Yelling, Shoving & More: All Of The Shocking Revelations From Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Heated Plane Fight

Pitt Allegedly 'Grabbed' & Shook Jolie, Berated Her

After being in the air for over an hour, the spouses went into the back bathroom together to chat out of earshot from the children. The dad-of-six allegedly began screaming at Jolie when things turned physical, as he "grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by him "grabbing her shoulders."

He was shouting things such as, 'You’re f****ing up this family," and in reference to the aforementioned minor, he screamed, "[The minor] is gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?"

In addition, she reported that he snapped at her with disses like, "You broke up your family, congratulations."