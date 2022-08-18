Yelling, Shoving & More: All Of The Shocking Revelations From Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Heated Plane Fight
Last week, the FBI report detailing the infamous 2016 spat between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was disclosed, and the paperwork gives more insight into what Jolie claimed went down while aboard a private jet with their six kids.
Scroll down for some of the most surprising tidbits from the report.
Pitt's Harsh Words About Their Son
The docs noted that prior to the plane taking off, Jolie could sense there was an "issue" between someone and a minor. It's believed she was talking about their son Maddox, now 21, but the names of all minors have been redacted. In addition, Jolie claimed someone was gripping the "sad" minor's arm.
The Girl, Interrupted star eventually asked her spouse what was bothering him, and he reportedly responded, "That kid looks like a f***ing Columbine kid. You don't know what you're doing."
Pitt Allegedly 'Grabbed' & Shook Jolie, Berated Her
After being in the air for over an hour, the spouses went into the back bathroom together to chat out of earshot from the children. The dad-of-six allegedly began screaming at Jolie when things turned physical, as he "grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by him "grabbing her shoulders."
He was shouting things such as, 'You’re f****ing up this family," and in reference to the aforementioned minor, he screamed, "[The minor] is gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?"
In addition, she reported that he snapped at her with disses like, "You broke up your family, congratulations."
How The Kids Reacted
According to the paperwork, when Jolie exited the bathroom after their argument, two of their children asked through tears, "Are you OK mommy?" Jolie said she knelt down to hug the tots, but Pitt then pushed her away and retorted, "No, mommy's not OK. She's ruining this family. She's crazy."
One of the other kids called Pitt a "prick" for his behavior, and Jolie recalled the actor approaching the minor as if he "was going to attack" them. She then interfered and tried to stop the movie star by putting him "in a choke hold," which allegedly caused him to throw himself back, causing the actress to fall onto the seats, causing injuries to her back and elbow.
Pitt's Intoxication
The Bullet Train star has admitted to having an alcohol problem, and though he's now sober, his ex spilled that he used to drink so often that he was still functional and coherent even after downing an entire bottle of vodka. However, on the plane, she claims he drunkenly went on countless rants and paced around while yelling at the family.
More Yelling
During the flight, Jolie claimed she asked someone if she and the children could receive separate transportation when they land to get away from Pitt, who overheard her and then interjected, "You’re not f***ing going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f***ing plane. F**k you all. I’m f**king leaving you."
The actress confessed she felt like a "hostage."
What Went Down When The Plane Landed
As the pilot prepped for landing, the brunette beauty informed Pitt that she made arrangements so she and the kids would be getting into a separate vehicle so they could go to a hotel. Her words enraged the actor, who allegedly pushed her and snapped, "You're not taking my f***ing kids."
The Ocean's Eleven star wouldn't let the brood exit the plane for nearly 20 minutes. Once they deplaned, the mom said her ex "grabbed" her arm, spun her around so they were face-to-face, grabbed her by the head and shoulders and began shaking her again the way he did during the flight. Jolie said a witness stepped in, demanding, "Don’t hurt her."
Jolie's Injuries
As OK! previously shared, the Tomb Raider lead claimed she wound up with "rug burn"-like injuries on her right hand, in addition to bruising on her elbow and pain in her back.
Plane Damages
The humanitarian stated that after all was said and done, they owed $25,000 in damages, as wine was spilled on the seats, in addition to Pitt reportedly pouring his beer on her while she was laying down.
It was also reported that the Fight Club lead punched the plane's ceiling on several occasions.
The FBI's Conclusion
In the end, Pitt was never charged. "After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent," read a statement. "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."