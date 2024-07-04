Brad Pitt 'Spent a Lot of Time and Money Trying to Do What He Thought Was the Right Thing for His Kids' as Family Feud Continues: Source
Was it all worth it? Brad Pitt might have some regrets about the way he handled fatherhood during his relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
A source claimed the award-winning actor feels ready to call a truce with the Maleficent actress after feeling defeated by his and Jolie's six children one-by-one dropping Pitt from their previously-hyphenated last name.
"The kids' dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg," the insider explained to a news publication more than one month after the exes' daughter Shiloh wasted no time legally changing her last name to Jolie on her 18th birthday at the end of May.
Vivienne, 15, also recently identified herself without the last name Pitt in a playbill for The Outsiders, a Tony Award-winning musical she's been working on as an assistant alongside her mom, while Zahara, 19, additionally said her last name was just Jolie during a sorority event last year.
Pitt and Jolie's sons, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15, are all believed to have dropped their father's surname, too, said a source.
"Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it," the source continued in reference to a yearslong court battle he's been involved in ever since Jolie filed for divorce from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar in 2016.
The former spouses have fought in court about everything under the sun, including their divorce, custody of their minor children and a bitter feud regarding Chateau Miraval, Jolie and Pitt's wedding location and shared French winery.
"Miraval was something for the kids to have and build on when he’s gone, but if they don’t want it, it’s a moot point," the confidante noted.
Now, Pitt is ready to agree to disagree with his ex-wife if it means potentially salvaging any sort of relationship with his kids.
"Brad is saying there will be no more demands for NDAs," the source revealed of the reason for the A-list exes' most recent legal argument. "He’s sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn’t a model husband or dad during the time they were together."
The source went on to promise Pitt "is a better person" after becoming sober following his marital demise.
"Brad knows he can’t force the issue and he can’t make his children want to see him," the insider added of Pitt's estranged relationship with his offspring. "It has to be on their terms, but he’ll be there when they’re ready."
