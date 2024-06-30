Brad Pitt 'Knows He Wasn't a Model Husband or Dad' While Married to Angelina Jolie, Source Claims: 'He's Sorry for Everything'

Following the divorce, Pitt has continued to fight Jolie in court over their French winery and most of their kids have since distanced themselves from their father. Zahara and Vivienne even chose to unofficially drop Pitt from their surnames, while Shiloh filed to legally change her last name on her 18th birthday.

"The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg," a source revealed. "Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it."