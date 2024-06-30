Brad Pitt 'Knows He Wasn't a Model Husband or Dad' While Married to Angelina Jolie, Source Claims: 'He's Sorry for Everything'
Brad Pitt regrets that his years of court battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have affected his relationships with his children.
The former couple — who share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 — split in 2016 after an allegedly abusive altercation on an international flight.
Per legal documents, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star allegedly grabbed and shook Jolie on the plane and told her she was "f------ up this family."
It was also alleged that Pitt "choked" one of their kids and struck another in the face. However, Pitt's rep firmly denied he was physically abusive to his wife and children.
Following the divorce, Pitt has continued to fight Jolie in court over their French winery and most of their kids have since distanced themselves from their father. Zahara and Vivienne even chose to unofficially drop Pitt from their surnames, while Shiloh filed to legally change her last name on her 18th birthday.
"The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg," a source revealed. "Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it."
The source explained the Troy actor had been fighting so hard for the sprawling winery that he purchased with the Maleficent star in 2008 because "Miraval was something for the kids to have and build on when he’s gone. If they don’t want it, it’s a moot point."
Despite their ups and downs over the years, the source further shared that Pitt was "sorry for everything that went down" and that he "knows he wasn’t a model husband or dad during the time they were together."
Pitt is currently living a sober life, and per the source, he's become a "better person" for it. As for if he'll ever be able to rebuild a relationship with his children, the 60-year-old "knows he can't force the issue" and make them "want to see him."
"It has to be on their terms, but he’ll be there when they’re ready," the source concluded.
The source spoke with Star magazine about Pitt.