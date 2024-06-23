Here's Every Detail Explaining Why Brad Pitt Is Estranged From His Kids

Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have not yet finalized their divorce, share six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

In 2020, Brad told Oscars attendees that he wanted his children to do what they love.

“Listen, I want them to follow their bliss, follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in,” said Brad after nabbing the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. “It’s about guiding as you can, but they get to try everything on and try what their passion is. So, sure, why not?”