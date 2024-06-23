Here's Every Detail Explaining Why Brad Pitt Is Estranged From His Kids
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 6 Children
Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have not yet finalized their divorce, share six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
In 2020, Brad told Oscars attendees that he wanted his children to do what they love.
“Listen, I want them to follow their bliss, follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in,” said Brad after nabbing the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. “It’s about guiding as you can, but they get to try everything on and try what their passion is. So, sure, why not?”
Maddox Jolie-Pitt ‘Doesn’t Completely Hate’ Brad Pitt
When Maddox testified against Brad during the estranged couple’s lengthy custody battle, a source told Us Weekly the eldest child slammed his estranged father.
“It [Maddox’s testimony] wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source said. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”
Before Brad and Angelina fell out of love, the Ad Astra actor reportedly shared a special connection with Maddox.
“Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” an insider claimed.
Pax Jolie-Pitt Seemingly Threw Shade at Brad Pitt
Pax made headlines when he posted a Father’s Day message to Brad on his Instagram Stories, in which he called him “world class a------.”
“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so," Pax said.
He added, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”
After the nasty Father’s Day rant, Brad’s friends spilled about the actor’s reaction to the post and shared how frustrating it was to see their pal being painted as some kind of “bad person.” The insider told The Sun that Brad has great respect for all of his children.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt Dropped Her Last Name Before the Other Children Did
In November 2023, Zahara dropped "Pitt" from her last name when she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members at Spelman College.
“And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said during the initiation ceremony.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Had Forgiven Brad Pitt
Though once close, Brad and Shiloh grew apart due to the complicated relationship the Bullet Train star has with Angelina. Still, Shiloh reportedly forgave her father already and wanted her mom to “move on and be happy.”
One source claimed she wanted to move in with Brad, though Shiloh never addressed the report.
“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl,” the insider told In Touch. “[Brad] was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Paid a Lawyer to Legally Change Her Name
Shiloh shocked Hollywood when sources revealed that the 18-year-old “hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself” as she requested to drop Brad’s last name. She reportedly filed the paperwork to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie on May 27, a.k.a. her 18th birthday.
The request has not yet been approved, but a source already told People how upset Brad was after learning about the change.
“He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," said the insider. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Also Removed Brad Pitt’s Last Name
The twins, born in 2008, are reportedly on good terms with Brad.
“He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more,” the source told In Touch in 2023.
However, Vivienne seemingly followed in her siblings’ footsteps and decided to drop Pitt from her name. She was credited as a producer on Angelina’s Broadway production, The Outsiders, as Vivienne Jolie.
They Are Reportedly Sick and Tired of Seeing Their Parents Fight
Amid Angelina and Brad’s legal showdown, an insider told Star that the pair’s children have grown sick and tired of seeing them at each other’s throats.
"It’s dominated their lives for the better part of a decade,” the insider continued.