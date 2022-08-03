Brad Pitt Is 'Super Upset' About His Strained Relationship With Son Maddox
Even though Brad Pitt may be on good terms with some of his children, he is still "super upset" that he and Maddox are not getting along, an insider revealed.
“He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” the source dished of his son's birthday, which is on August 5. “When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually.”
“Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” the source added.
As OK! previously reported, after the actor, 58, "attacked" Maddox on a flight home from France back in 2016.
Pitt “was drunk, and there was an argument between him and Angelina,” the insider revealed. “There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have. He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”
Now, it seems like Maddox will never forget the way his dad acted on the airplane. “But the truth is, he still finds it difficult to get past what happened between them,” an insider previously shared. “Anyone who goes up against his mom is not going to get much time from Maddox. He would do anything for her.”
Meanwhile, it seems like the Bullet Train star and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have an incredible bond. After the teen's TikTok videos went viral, he couldn't help but gush over his daughter.
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," he said of her dance moves, adding that she's "very beautiful."