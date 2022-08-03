Brad Pitt Is 'Super Upset' About His Strained Relationship With Son Maddox

Even though Brad Pitt may be on good terms with some of his children, he is still "super upset" that he and Maddox are not getting along, an insider revealed.

“He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” the source dished of his son's birthday, which is on August 5. “When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually.”

“Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” the source added.