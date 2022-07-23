Broken HomeHow Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Tore Apart Their Family And Divided Their Kids
When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got together in the mid-2000s, they became the ultimate power couple. While the pair hit plenty of glamorous red carpets together, their best accessories are undoubtedly their gaggle of kids: sons Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Knox, 14, as well as daughters Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14.
Over the years, fans followed their every move as the bustling brood traveled the world with their adorable kids, but when their romance started to crack, so did their family dynamic.
Scroll down to relive how the Jolie-Pitt's fell apart.
In the beginning of their relationship, everything went swimmingly; so much so, the actor, 58, formally adopted the children Jolie, 47, already had. But when the superstars separated in 2016, the kids began living with the actress, and these days, they even accompany her to Hollywood events.
On the other hand, the hunk hasn't been photographed with one of his children in years.
To this day, the exes have yet to work out an official custody agreement, though at one point, Jolie was trying to get full custody as Pitt was investigated over an alleged incident between him and Maddox. He was cleared of all charges, but there still seems to be animosity between the Salt star's eldest kids and their father.
"Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture," an insider previously told OK!. "They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago."
On the other hand, their first biological child, Shiloh, tries to remain neutral.
"Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully," the insider added. "She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared. It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster."
Despite some hesitation from her siblings, Shiloh has been "encouraging them to have a relationship with their dad because he’s always been there for them, and he’s a human being and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal."
So far, her pleas have yet to work with her older brothers, but the source noted Zahara "is warming up to the idea, and it’s because of Shiloh’s influence that Vivienne and Knox want to see more of their dad."
Fortunately, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has been able to spend more time with his offspring lately, and as OK! reported, he met up with the pack in Rome, Italy.
There were no photos of the get together, but an insider said that's just how Pitt planned it, as he "doesn't want to be photographed. So the kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people."
Added the source: "He lives and breathes for his kids. Family is everything to him."