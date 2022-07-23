In the beginning of their relationship, everything went swimmingly; so much so, the actor, 58, formally adopted the children Jolie, 47, already had. But when the superstars separated in 2016, the kids began living with the actress, and these days, they even accompany her to Hollywood events.

On the other hand, the hunk hasn't been photographed with one of his children in years.

To this day, the exes have yet to work out an official custody agreement, though at one point, Jolie was trying to get full custody as Pitt was investigated over an alleged incident between him and Maddox. He was cleared of all charges, but there still seems to be animosity between the Salt star's eldest kids and their father.