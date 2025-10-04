HEALTH NFL's Braden Smith Opens Up About Battling OCD and Turning to Psychedelics for Healing Source: @bradensmith71/Instagram NFL star Braden Smith revealed his battle with OCD and how psychedelic therapy helped him regain mental clarity and renew his football career. OK! Staff Oct. 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Braden Smith is tackling a different kind of challenge amidst the grueling NFL season. While players geared up for a playoff charge with the Indianapolis Colts, Smith battled obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and intense thoughts about his faith. The 29-year-old offensive tackle experienced a crisis, struggling with religious scrupulosity — an OCD subtype where individuals obsess over whether their actions violate religious or moral principles, as defined by the International OCD Foundation. Smith felt overwhelmed by his brain, constantly questioning his thoughts and actions.

Source: @bradensmith71/Instagram Braden Smith described OCD as a mental trial, constantly battling intrusive thoughts.

"I was having a court case in my mind all the time – pleading myself to the jury – because my mind all the time would be like: 'You know, God can hear your thoughts,'" he told CNN Sports. As the season progressed, the weight of his OCD started to stifle his joy for the game. Smith faced "mental breakdowns" before games, which ultimately led him to consider retirement. Conversations with his wife, Courtney Smith, prompted him to seek help, leading to a 48-day stay at a medical facility where he was formally diagnosed with OCD.

Source: @bradensmith71/Instagram Braden Smith nearly quit the NFL due to panic attacks before games.

When traditional treatment left him with limited improvement, Braden chose an unconventional route. He traveled to Mexico to explore the use of ibogaine and 5-MeO-DMT — both banned in the U.S. but not listed as prohibited substances by the NFL. With the help of psychedelics and therapy, Braden found a path forward and plans to continue his football career. "I'm still dealing with OCD, still have obstacles to conquer each and every day," he admitted. "It's part of my life. I can't run or hide from it. And I can't fight it either, per se, because the more I fight, the more I play into its hand. I just have to accept it for what it is."

Braden recalls challenges with OCD from a young age, from compulsive habits to obsessing over perceived sins. The recent focus on his faith intensified his struggles. "Every thought I have has to be perfect," he explained. "It starts off as a single thought, and then it starts multiplying all these bad thoughts you're not supposed to have." The burden of perfectionism warped Braden’s perspective on faith. He found himself battling the guilt of past sins, one that could never be reconciled through mere perfection. "I've messed up the first 28 years of my life. Now, I need 28 more years to make up for the last 28 so I can be even with God," he recalled.

Source: @bradensmith71/Instagram The NFL star turned to psychedelics after traditional OCD treatments failed.

As the 2024 NFL season unfolded, Braden’s obsession threatened to derail his career. He struggled with "no desire to play" football when his mind questioned the purpose behind it all. The pressure of game day compounded his fears, leading to panic attacks that threatened his well-being. After a particularly challenging game, Braden confided in Courtney about considering retirement. But the conversations he had with a teammate coping with similar issues sparked a glimmer of hope. The Colts allowed Braden to step back from the final games of the 2025 season to focus on his health, a commitment the team honored despite no obligation to do so.

During his treatment, Braden pursued the psychedelics that he found so promising. "It opened doors into my mind," he expressed. He added: "These are obsessions. These fears — they're not real. Research into psychedelics like ibogaine shows promising results, with studies indicating improvements in symptoms of depression and anxiety. However, it remains crucial to approach this uncharted territory with caution."

Source: @bradensmith71/Instagram Braden Smith hopes his story inspires others facing mental health struggles.

Braden’s openness about his experience has resonated with many seeking hope. "I can't heal anyone specifically," he clarified, "but my story can help people if they're struggling for solutions like I was." As he prepares for the upcoming season, having restructured his contract, Braden reflected on his transformation. "I'm in a much stronger position to cope with the challenges thrown my way and continue my faith journey."