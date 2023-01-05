Pretty In Pink! Bradley Cooper Takes Adorable Stroll With Daughter Lea Cooper In NYC — See Photos
Daddy-daughter days!
Actor Bradley Cooper enjoyed some adorable quality time with his daughter this week, as the pair appeared all smiles as they strolled through the streets of New York City.
On Wednesday, January 4, the A Star Is Born leading man was seen out and about in Manhattan, walking hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with supermodel Irina Shayk, before he seemingly dropped her off at school.
Cooper, who rang in his 48th birthday on Thursday, January 5, looked like he took a nod from his daughter’s apparent penchant for pink when it came to picking an outfit for the occasion. He sported a deep coral T-shirt and gray pants, completing the look with a black beanie and sneakers, while the tot sported a cheetah print coat and pink backpack.
Meanwhile, Lea looked absolutely adorable in a pink gingham gown, white tights and fuzzy pink boots.
Though Shayk was not in attendance during Cooper and Lea’s sweet day on the town, it seems the pair have been rekindling their romance, reportedly getting cozy in the past several months.
After embarking on a tropical vacation last summer, the duo, who were originally an item from 2015 to 2019, have reportedly “started hanging out more together,” according to an insider, especially since they "have both been single.”
"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley,” a source close to the former flames spilled of their reunion back in November, adding “she very much loves him."
"After they split, she missed him," they elaborated of the supermodel, who ultimately spent Thanksgiving with The Hangover alum, noting that Shayk “would like for them to be back together."
"She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter,” they continued. "Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad.”
