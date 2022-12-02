Bradley Cooper Spotted Out With Daughter As Rumors Swirl Surrounding Irina Shayk Reconciliation — Photos
Actor Bradley Cooper was spotted reprising one of his most iconic roles this week, serving as a doting dad to his 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.
On Wednesday, November 30, The Hangover star was spotted enjoying some quality time with his child, whom he shares with supermodel ex Irina Shayk, taking a walk in New York City. The dad-daughter duo were spotted walking hand in hand, Cooper appearing all smiles as he carried her pink backpack.
The pair’s adorable stroll comes amid rumors that the A Star is Born leading man has reconciled with ex supermodel Shayk, as the pair "have both been single and started hanging out more together,” per an insider close with the former power couple.
"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the source spilled of the couple, adding that the Russian television personality “missed” Cooper “after they split.
“She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter,” they continued.
In the weeks since, it seems Cooper and Shayk have gotten even closer, even purportedly celebrating the recent Thanksgiving together.
"She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again,” another source spilled of Shayk. “Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together. Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C., [but] she spends most of her time at Bradley's."
First romantically linked in 2015, Cooper and Shayk dated for four years, welcoming Lea, their first and only child together, roughly two years later in March 2017. The couple ultimately called it quits in 2019, a split purportedly catalyzed by differing priorities.
"[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” the source spilled at the time of their split. Cooper, on the other hand, who had made headlines with his steamy Oscars performance alongside costar Lady Gaga, was “very into work,” per the source, “trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now."
