Bradley Cooper Spotted Out With Daughter As Rumors Swirl Surrounding Irina Shayk Reconciliation — Photos

Actor Bradley Cooper was spotted reprising one of his most iconic roles this week, serving as a doting dad to his 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

On Wednesday, November 30, The Hangover star was spotted enjoying some quality time with his child, whom he shares with supermodel ex Irina Shayk, taking a walk in New York City. The dad-daughter duo were spotted walking hand in hand, Cooper appearing all smiles as he carried her pink backpack.

The pair’s adorable stroll comes amid rumors that the A Star is Born leading man has reconciled with ex supermodel Shayk, as the pair "have both been single and started hanging out more together,” per an insider close with the former power couple.