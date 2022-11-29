Irina Shayk Declares 'Family Is The Most Important Thing' As Bradley Cooper Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

"I remember one day my daughter came back from kindergarten and she goes 'Oh, you're going to work? I want you to stay.' And she starts crying and I said 'Do you see that we have lights on in the house and we have food [on the table]? That's why mommy and daddy have to go to work,'" she recalled of her conversation with her daughter. "I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard."

And while Shayk is aware that Lea is "being raised in different conditions," considering her parents are extremely famous and successful, the mother-of-one sets clear boundaries for their cutie.