Irina Shayk Declares 'Family Is The Most Important Thing' As Bradley Cooper Reconciliation Rumors Swirl
First comes love and then comes work — and then comes a possible reconciliation with a former flame!
Irina Shayk offered the public a glimpse into how she and Bradley Cooper coparent their 5-year-old daughter, Lea, explaining that their family will always come first.
"Just being a mom, I've learned how to prioritize my time," Shayk told photographer Inez van Lamsweerde for a recent cover story. "How to choose my jobs and always remember that family is the most important thing. That's how you keep going."
The supermodel, 36 — who added, "I also don't want to lose myself, as I love working" — emphasized that she hopes their offspring develops the same work ethic as herself and Cooper, 47.
"I remember one day my daughter came back from kindergarten and she goes 'Oh, you're going to work? I want you to stay.' And she starts crying and I said 'Do you see that we have lights on in the house and we have food [on the table]? That's why mommy and daddy have to go to work,'" she recalled of her conversation with her daughter. "I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard."
And while Shayk is aware that Lea is "being raised in different conditions," considering her parents are extremely famous and successful, the mother-of-one sets clear boundaries for their cutie.
"You can't give her access to certain things [in order] for her to understand that you need to work hard to get something in your life," continued Shayk. "[After that], then I said 'Look, mama is going to buy you a present but if she doesn't work, we don't have money [to buy it].' And she goes 'Okay, mama, go to work.'"
Shayk also revealed that she and Cooper chose not have a nanny for Lea, with the stunner gushing: "being a mom is one of the most amazing things ever."
Shayk's glimpse into the family-of-three's life comes as rumors of a possible reconciliation continue to swirl. The Russian model and the A Star is Born actor went on a tropical getaway together over the summer, three years after pumping the breaks on their relationship.
Whats more, the former power couple was seen getting handsy during a romantic stroll in New York City earlier last month. With Shayk's hand on the Oscar winner's backside, Cooper was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear as they walked their two dogs.
The parents of Lea dated for four years before breaking up in 2019.