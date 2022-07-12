New Couple Alert! Bradley Cooper Dating Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin: Report
Bradley Cooper and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin are reportedly Hollywood's newest duo. According to Page Six, the two have been dating for several months after being set up by mutual pal Anna Wintour.
“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it really quiet," an insider spilled.
“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” said one source close to the couple. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”
BRADLEY COOPER FINALLY SPEAKS OUT ABOUT LADY GAGA ROMANCE SPECULATION DURING 'A STAR IS BORN,' REVEALS THEIR CHEMISTRY 'REDUCED' HIS ANXIETY
An insider close to the A Star Is Born actor spilled that he broke off a previous relationship with another famous face before taking things to the next level with the political staffer. "Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma," the source revealed to the outlet.
Abedin reportedly “has told a few friends” she had been seeing a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest."
Apparently, the unlikely duo has more in common than anyone may think. “They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs," an insider explained of the pairing.
EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST 10 SECONDS TO BE ERASED'
However, the new couple may have already gone somewhat public. Cooper and Abedin actually arrived at the 2022 Met Gala together but split up when stepping out on the red carpet.
The George Washington University alum split from ex-husband and disgraced politician Anthony Weiner in 2016 following his infamous sexting scandal.
The estranged spouses are currently in the end stages of finalizing their divorce. The Democratic congressman, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Jordan, was later convicted to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor and was held in the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., for 15 months.
“Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” an insider candidly pointed out.
Abedin opened up last year about being publicly betrayed by her former husband. “I had my heart broken, dragged out, stomped on, humiliated. I lived with shame, in shame, for so long,” Abedin told The Cut. “In hindsight, I was in extreme trauma.”
The Hangover star previously dated model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.