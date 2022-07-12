However, the new couple may have already gone somewhat public. Cooper and Abedin actually arrived at the 2022 Met Gala together but split up when stepping out on the red carpet.

The George Washington University alum split from ex-husband and disgraced politician Anthony Weiner in 2016 following his infamous sexting scandal.

The estranged spouses are currently in the end stages of finalizing their divorce. The Democratic congressman, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Jordan, was later convicted to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor and was held in the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., for 15 months.

“Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” an insider candidly pointed out.