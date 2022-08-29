More Than Exes? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Vacation Together After Actor's Romance With Huma Abedin Is Revealed
Despite splitting three years ago, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk looked pretty friendly on a recent vacation. On Sunday, August 29, the super model shared photos to Instagram of her tropical getaway, which seemed to include the A Star Is Born actor and a bunch of pigs.
While Shayk, who shares 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Cooper, posed for the majority of the beach pics solo, she and the American Snipper star were all smiles as they posed next to a pen full of pigs.
The friendly coparents officially split in 2019 but have remained extremely cordial. Cooper and the Vogue cover girl stood next to each other while taking a group photo at the 2022 Met Gala. However, some fans in the comment section were rooting for the two to reconcile despite the Hangover star's romance with Huma Abedin.
“I hope they back together and will never separate again,” one social media user penned, while another wrote, “My eyes [are] on you and Bradley.”
As OK! previously reported, Cooper and the political aide were reportedly set up by Anna Wintour, who they are both close to. "Bradley asked Anna to set him up with someone from her inner circle," an insider spilled. "Huma has brains and beauty, and while she understands what it's like to be in the spotlight, she doesn't want to be a celebrity."
“Three traits Bradley told Anna that he was looking for in a woman,” the source continued, noting that "Anna just knew Huma would be perfect for Bradley.”
"On their first date, they got along better than even she could have expected!" the insider went on to say. "This is no fling. Bradley and Huma are super serious about each other.”
“Friends can really see them going the distance," a source explained of the power couple, adding that they have “already taken a few trips together and have a summer vacation lined up.”