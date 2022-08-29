More Than Exes? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Vacation Together After Actor's Romance With Huma Abedin Is Revealed

The friendly coparents officially split in 2019 but have remained extremely cordial. Cooper and the Vogue cover girl stood next to each other while taking a group photo at the 2022 Met Gala. However, some fans in the comment section were rooting for the two to reconcile despite the Hangover star's romance with Huma Abedin.

“I hope they back together and will never separate again,” one social media user penned, while another wrote, “My eyes [are] on you and Bradley.”