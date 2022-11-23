Irina Shayk Steps Out With Daughter Lea As Rumors Of Reconciliation With Bradley Cooper Swirl — Photos

Irina Shayk and daughter Lea De Saine Cooper do not seem to be afraid of the cold.

The model and her 5-year-old, whom she shares with Bradley Cooper, stepped out in the blistering New York City cold on Tuesday, November 22, to grab ice cream ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shayk protected herself from the dropping temperatures by bundling up in an oversized black puffer coat she complimented with a dark pair of sunglasses while strolling with her little girl, who kept warm in an army green coat.