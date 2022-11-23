Irina Shayk Steps Out With Daughter Lea As Rumors Of Reconciliation With Bradley Cooper Swirl — Photos
Irina Shayk and daughter Lea De Saine Cooper do not seem to be afraid of the cold.
The model and her 5-year-old, whom she shares with Bradley Cooper, stepped out in the blistering New York City cold on Tuesday, November 22, to grab ice cream ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Shayk protected herself from the dropping temperatures by bundling up in an oversized black puffer coat she complimented with a dark pair of sunglasses while strolling with her little girl, who kept warm in an army green coat.
The mother-daughter day comes amid rumors that the cover girl and the A Star Is Born actor are thinking about getting back together — and even considering having another baby.
After the former flames — who officially called it quits in 2019 — went away on a tropical vacation together over the summer, Shayk and Cooper reportedly started to consider what their shared future could look like. "It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together," an insider spilled, adding, "She would like her daughter to have a sibling."
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Hollywood hunk have had brief romances during their time apart, but nothing like what the two had with each other. Shayk was linked to Kanye West following his split from Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, Cooper was rumored to be romancing both Huma Abedin and Diana Agron.
"They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid," the source continued of the coparents.
"It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’" the insider close to the gorgeous duo pointed out. "They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in."
A reconciliation seems quite possible given that Shayk and Cooper were seen earlier this month getting handsy while on a romantic stroll in Manhattan. The possible lovebirds were seen smiling ear-to-ear while taking their pups for a walk while the brunette beauty put her hands on the American Sniper star's bottom.