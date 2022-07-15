One Romantic Guy! Bradley Cooper's Famous Former Flames Over The Years: Photos
Bradley Cooper is one romantic guy!
This week it was revealed that the Silver Linings Playbook actor has been dating political aide Huma Abedin for months. However, she is not the first woman to be swept off her feet by Cooper.
Scroll through the gallery to see all of Bradley Cooper's famous exes.
Irina Shayk
Perhaps Cooper's most notable relationship was with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The two were together from 2015 until they called it quits in 2019.
AWKWARD! ALL OF THE CELEB EXES WHO MAY HAVE RUN INTO EACH OTHER AT THE 2022 MET GALA
Jennifer Esposito
In 2006, Cooper married actress Jennifer Esposito. After only five months of marriage, the two went their separate ways, citing irreconcilable differences.
Renne Zellweger
Following his divorce, Cooper and Renée Zellweger dated for nearly two years. "Can't say enough about her. I never met her before this movie, but I just love her. I love coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her," Cooper said about the actress after starring in 2006's Case 39.
Olivia Wilde
Before finding love with beloved pop star harry styles, Olivia Wilde reportedly spent some time with Cooper. Although never confirmed, a source told Us Weekly in 2011, "They're definitely hooking up."
Zoe Saldana
One of his longer relationships, the American Sniper actor dated Zoe Saldana from 2011 until 2013. "Zoe had planned to spend the holidays with Bradley and his family in Europe. They all were going to Paris, but things didn't work out between them. Zoe spent New Year's Eve with friends in Miami," an insider revealed at the time.
Suki Waterhouse
Cooper dated Suki Waterhouse, who is 17-years his junior, from 2013 until they went their separate ways in 2015. A source exclusively told OK! that the two ended the relationship after realizing that they wanted different things in life.
Lady Gaga
Although they both have denied it, while the two were promoting their hit film A Star Is Born, the the director and Lady Gaga got the rumor mill into a tizzy with their sizzling chemistry. "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper said of their connection while making the film.
Dianna Agron
Cooper reportedly dated Dianna Agron briefly before entering into a romance with Abedin. “He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” a source dished about the Hangover actor and the Glee star.