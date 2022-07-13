A Gleeful Split? Bradley Cooper Casually Dated Dianna Agron Prior To Relationship With Huma Abedin: Report
Bradley Cooper has been making moves on the dating scene. Before the A Star Is Born actor began his new relationship with political aide Huma Abedin, he was briefly dating Glee star Dianna Agron.
“He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” a source dished to Us Weekly.
“Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now,” the insider revealed. “Anna Wintour did set them up, they have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes.
"Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma," a source also told Page Six after breaking the news of Cooper's new romance with Abedin.
As OK! previously reported, the Hangover star and the former aide to Hilary Clinton have been keeping their relationship private for quite some time.
“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it really quiet," an insider dished. “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”
A source close to the pair noted how Cooper and Abedin seem to be a match made in heaven. “They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs," an insider explained.
The hunky actor has been linked to several stars in the past including Irina Shayk, Zoe Saldana, Suki Waterhouse and Olivia Wilde amongst others. Agron was previously married to Mumford & Sons’ guitarist Winston Marshall, who she split from in 2020, after five years together.
Cooper's new flame has had quite the notorious love life after being married to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, whom she left in 2016 after he was caught sexting with an underage female.
The Democratic representative was convicted to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor and was held in the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., for 15 months.