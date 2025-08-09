Braless Amy Schumer Sparks Concern After Using Walker in New Photo
Amy Schumer, 44, revealed in a new Instagram photo that she recently underwent back surgery. The Trainwreck actress updated her fans about her procedure by sharing a photo of herself using a walker.
She captioned the Friday, August 8, post with insight, writing, “Since my surfing injury back in the day my L5 has been killing me. Today I got a laminectomy! It's a short recovery.”
Schumer, who went braless in the candid selfie, added, “And when l’m feeling better I will buy a bra!”
What Is a Laminectomy?
Plenty of fans wished her well in her comments by telling the mom-of-one to “get better soon.” Others shared similar surgery stories, while some cheered Schumer up by saying she looked “great even with a walker.”
The comedian shared a separate image of herself lying in bed to her Instagram Story. In pure Schumer fashion, she joked, “Overheard post back surgery ‘pickle ball keeps this place in business.’”
According to Cleveland Clinic, a laminectomy procedure aids in relieving pressure on the spinal cord or nerves by removing a portion of the back of the vertebra.
Amy Schumer Undergoes Hysterectomy
Schumer has been open about her health in the past. In 2021, she underwent a hysterectomy to treat endometriosis, a reproductive condition where tissue grows outside of the uterus.
“The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed,” the Kinda Pregnant star wrote on Instagram at the time. “He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus.”
Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome
Just a few years later in 2024, Schumer shared she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormone disorder caused by prolonged steroid exposure.
Consistent scrutiny about her “puffier” face led the comedian to seek treatment, resulting in her diagnosis. “That’s how I realized something was wrong,” she wrote in a News Not Noise newsletter.
“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” she penned. “So, finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable.”
Amy Schumer's Experience With Mounjaro
The I Feel Pretty star has also been open about her experience with weight-loss medications. In March, she admitted she used Wegovy — but stopped because it caused her to start “puking.” She then switched to Mounjaro, which the star favored.
“Mounjaro’s been great, and look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have,” she explained on Instagram. “But I’m having a really good experience with it, and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”