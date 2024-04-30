Amy Schumer Says She 'Rose' Above Mean Comments Made About Her Puffy Face: 'F--- It'

Amy Schumer was unhappy while promoting the most recent season of Life & Beth as people focused on the size of her face when she appeared on late-night talk shows. (The actress later confirmed she has Cushing's syndrome, which is "when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time."

Now, she's feeling better than ever. “The people who like me are not going to care if my face is puffy. Everyone has moments of self-doubt. I rose up and was like, ‘F--- it, let’s go,'" the star, 42, told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, April 30.