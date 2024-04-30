Amy Schumer Says She 'Rose' Above Mean Comments Made About Her Puffy Face: 'F--- It'
Amy Schumer was unhappy while promoting the most recent season of Life & Beth as people focused on the size of her face when she appeared on late-night talk shows. (The actress later confirmed she has Cushing's syndrome, which is "when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time."
Now, she's feeling better than ever. “The people who like me are not going to care if my face is puffy. Everyone has moments of self-doubt. I rose up and was like, ‘F--- it, let’s go,'" the star, 42, told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, April 30.
Additionally, the comedian feels like she is able to turn down opportunities she's not excited about — and Jerry Seinfeld is even knocking at her door.
“This is a nice moment. I’m grateful. But the nature of this industry, feeling like you’re in a good place goes away fast," she shared.
As OK! previously reported, fans were worried about Schumer's face when she looked noticeably different. However, she took it all in stride.
"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" she said in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 15. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."
"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."
The I Feel Pretty lead also admitted she didn't feel the need to say something in the first place.
"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," she stated. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."
"Like every other women/person, some days I feel confident and good as h--," she added. "Others I want to put a bag over my head."
Schumer stood her ground against the trolls and said she is looking forward to people tuning into the Hulu series.
"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed," she said. "Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha. Anyway I hope you enjoy Life & Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy."
Unfortunately, backlash is something Schumer is used to.
"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier," she said on the Tuesday, February 20, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, "and that I still feel like I have a right to speak."
"I think that they don't want any woman to speak," Schumer noted, asking, "I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"