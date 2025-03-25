or
amy schumer
Amy Schumer Admits to Switching Over to Mounjaro After Wegovy Made Her Feel Nauseous: 'I Couldn't Handle It'

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Comedian Amy Schumer opened up about her weight loss journey, noting that she experienced gut-wrenching nausea with Wegovy.

By:

March 25 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

She may be known for her comedy, but Amy Schumer showed a more vulnerable side as she became candid about her weight loss journey.

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer shared an update about her weight loss journey.

In an Instagram Reel that set tongues wagging on March 22, the 43-year-old comedian opened up about her weight loss journey. She added that she experienced gut-wrenching nausea with Wegovy, while praising Mounjaro as she recounted her weight loss.

“Three years ago I tried Wegovy and I was, like, puking. I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula. Whatever,” Schumer confessed. “But anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself because I wanted to recommend it to, like, my friends who were, like, nurses and teachers.”

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer said weight loss pill Wegovy gave her 'gut-wrenching' nausea.

She continued, “Mounjaro’s been great, and look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”

Weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro surged in popularity, initially birthed from treatments for type 2 diabetes. However, the magic of semaglutide was soon revealed — it also helps shed those pesky pounds.

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer previously shared that she had genetic-induced nausea.

Schumer hasn’t shied away from sharing her heartbreaking experience with Ozempic, attributing her nausea to genetics. "I have this gene – GDF15 – which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she disclosed during a memorable appearance on The Howard Stern Show back in January. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good."

The legendary Howard Stern couldn’t resist chiming in with his trademark humor, expressing disdain for the drug while teasing Schumer. "I was so hopeful when I heard that you said, 'Oh, it made me sick.' I went, 'Oh good!’ because everyone’s going to get sick on it and I’ll be back to being the only one who’s thin," the Private Parts actor joked. "Every day you read something new about it like how it prevents Alzheimer’s; it gives you superpowers."

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer admitted to vomiting more frequently when she took Wegovy.

Schumer didn’t hold back as she recounted her harrowing experience. "No, I tried it and I was vomiting and in bed and my son’s like, 'Can you play tag?' and I’m like, 'I can’t.' I was, like, shriveling away. I lost 30 pounds so quick, and I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow so, what’s the point?"

In her unapologetic style, Schumer tackled body image critics head-on. "I think they’re mad that I’m not thinner. I think they’re mad I’m not prettier and that I still feel like I have a right to speak," she remarked during a February 2024 chat on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

She added: "It’s been a long time people have been coming for me. So yeah, it’s just about how I’m feeling about myself."

