Amy Schumer Admits to Switching Over to Mounjaro After Wegovy Made Her Feel Nauseous: 'I Couldn't Handle It'

Schumer hasn’t shied away from sharing her heartbreaking experience with Ozempic, attributing her nausea to genetics. "I have this gene – GDF15 – which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she disclosed during a memorable appearance on The Howard Stern Show back in January. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good."

The legendary Howard Stern couldn’t resist chiming in with his trademark humor, expressing disdain for the drug while teasing Schumer. "I was so hopeful when I heard that you said, 'Oh, it made me sick.' I went, 'Oh good!’ because everyone’s going to get sick on it and I’ll be back to being the only one who’s thin," the Private Parts actor joked. "Every day you read something new about it like how it prevents Alzheimer’s; it gives you superpowers."