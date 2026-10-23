Braless Bianca Censori Drops Jaws in See-Through White Dress and Matching Thong for Photos Taken by Husband Kanye West

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Bianca Censori wore practically nothing in seductive new photos. The Australian architect posed for photos shot by her husband, Kanye West, in October 23 Instagram Stories, wearing a miniature sheer dress and a matching white thong. Censori flaunted her figure with nothing else beneath the see-through fabric, showing off her nipples as she posed for four outfit shots while West could be seen in the mirror's reflection flashing the camera behind her.

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Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Bianca Censori posed in a sheer white dress and a matching thong.

Censori accessorized the dress, which barely covered her crotch, with matching white booties and huge black sunglasses. In one particularly seductive shot, she knelt with her back to the camera, flaunting her butt in the pristine white thong, while her hair was held up in a simple twist. Behind her, West wore a simple black hoodie and what appeared to be matching sweatpants as he admired his partner in her totally opposite ensemble.

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Fans Are Obsessed With Bianca Censori

Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Bianca Censori wore nothing else under the ensemble.

Censori is partial to posing in a racy look, most recently flaunting her cleavage in a sheer black turtleneck, leaving fans to drool over her photo shoot, which left little to the imagination. "Strongest woman alive," one person gushed over her October 22 upload. "You are an icon." "Beautiful… classy… fearless…," another exclaimed in the comments section full of heart eyes and flame emojis. "You're so pretty though," a fourth added as a fifth chimed in, "Holy s---." "God bless our queen," yet another wrote.

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Source: MEGA Bianca Censori said Kanye West doesn't force her to wear anything.

Since settling down with West in 2022, Censori has become known for her racy style, even once arriving at the Grammys red carpet almost completely naked, covering herself with only a black fur coat. However, Censori has hit back at claims that West controls her outfits, despite the rapper being a well-known image curator for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. "I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do," she said in an interview published on February 6. "Me and my husband would work on my outfits together."

No More Interviews

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori revealed she would do no more interviews.