Kayne West’s Wife Bianca Censori Frees the Nipple in See-Through Bodysuit and Tights: Photos
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Bianca Censori is no stranger to a daring look, this time going braless under a sheer bodysuit.
Kanye West’s wife took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to flaunt her hourglass figure in a black see-through bodysuit that featured a high neck and exposed her nipples.
She completed her look with sheer tights and pointed-toe black pumps, keeping the accessories minimal.
Censori styled her hair in large, structured curls that framed her face, as her warm brown locks fell down onto her shoulders.
Bianca Censori's Fans Were Obsessed
The 31-year-old opted to leave the upload caption-less as her roughly 750K followers filled the comments section with praise.
"Girl you are so hot," wrote one person.
Another said, "You're so beautiful," as a third gushed, "You look gorgeous honey !!"
"I can focus on 2 things at once," quipped a fourth about the model's exposed assets.
A fifth admirer penned, "Magnificent and glamorous."
Bianca Censori Donned Another Sheer Look
Censori's newest post comes after she shared snapshots of another sheer fashion moment.
In a separate upload, she went topless underneath a pair of skimpy, red-toned fishnet tights worn as a tube top. Censori paired the see-through top with a burgundy pencil skirt that revealed her G-string thong.
Her outfit was designed by Mowalola for their spring 2027 collection.
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After going public with West at the beginning of 2023, Censori has become known for her racy fashion choices, discussing the creative relationship behind her outfits as a collaboration with her husband.
Not one to normally address critics online, she finally spoke out about the comments during an interview in February.
Censori confessed, "I was n---- everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork."
"I don’t really care. I always just think, 'They’ll get it someday.' And if they don’t, they don’t," she added.
Bianca Censori Said She and Kayne West Collaborate
The architect then shut down the claims that the "Heartless" rapper forces her into the racy ensembles.
"I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do," she shared. "Me and my husband would work on my outfits together."
Censori continued, "It was like a collaboration. It was never 'I was being told to do something.' If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?"
The model also addressed the public's curiosity about her marriage to West.
"I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform. I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?" she continued about the famous rapper, whom she wed in December 2022.