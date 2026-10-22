Kayne West’s Wife Bianca Censori Frees the Nipple in See-Through Bodysuit and Tights: Photos

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Bianca Censori is no stranger to a daring look, this time going braless under a sheer bodysuit. Kanye West’s wife took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to flaunt her hourglass figure in a black see-through bodysuit that featured a high neck and exposed her nipples. She completed her look with sheer tights and pointed-toe black pumps, keeping the accessories minimal. Censori styled her hair in large, structured curls that framed her face, as her warm brown locks fell down onto her shoulders.

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Bianca Censori's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Bianca Censori has become known for her scandalous style since marrying Kanye West.

The 31-year-old opted to leave the upload caption-less as her roughly 750K followers filled the comments section with praise. "Girl you are so hot," wrote one person. Another said, "You're so beautiful," as a third gushed, "You look gorgeous honey !!" "I can focus on 2 things at once," quipped a fourth about the model's exposed assets. A fifth admirer penned, "Magnificent and glamorous."

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Bianca Censori Donned Another Sheer Look

Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Bianca Censori married Kayne West in December 2022.

Censori's newest post comes after she shared snapshots of another sheer fashion moment. In a separate upload, she went topless underneath a pair of skimpy, red-toned fishnet tights worn as a tube top. Censori paired the see-through top with a burgundy pencil skirt that revealed her G-string thong. Her outfit was designed by Mowalola for their spring 2027 collection.

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Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Bianca Censori shared that she lives her 'artwork.'

After going public with West at the beginning of 2023, Censori has become known for her racy fashion choices, discussing the creative relationship behind her outfits as a collaboration with her husband. Not one to normally address critics online, she finally spoke out about the comments during an interview in February. Censori confessed, "I was n---- everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork." "I don’t really care. I always just think, 'They’ll get it someday.' And if they don’t, they don’t," she added.

Bianca Censori Said She and Kayne West Collaborate

Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Bianca Censori also shared how her husband, Kanye West, helps with her looks.