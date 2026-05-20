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Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets in Low Cut Black Top: Hot Photos

kylie jenner low cut black top photos
Source: MEGA;@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a plunging black top.

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May 20 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner is heating up Instagram once again.

The Kardashians star showed off her famous curves in a series of sultry selfies while rocking a plunging black top that left little to the imagination. Jenner shared the glam photos to her Instagram Story while sitting inside a car, instantly grabbing fans’ attention with the daring look.

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image of Kylie Jenner stunned fans in a plunging black top.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned fans in a plunging black top.

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The beauty mogul wore a skin-tight black tank featuring an ultra-low neckline that highlighted her cleavage. She paired the outfit with glossy lips, soft glam makeup and long dark waves cascading over her shoulders.

In one snap, Jenner held her phone above her head while pouting at the camera, giving followers a dramatic angle of the revealing ensemble. Other photos captured her posing from the passenger seat while casually touching her face and showing off her flawless complexion.

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The reality star kept the rest of the look simple, letting the fitted black top do all the talking. She finished things off with silver earrings and a pale pink manicure.

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image of The Khy founder shared the racy glam selfies on Instagram.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Khy founder shared the racy glam selfies on Instagram.

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The eye-catching upload comes shortly after Jenner reflected on the emotional moment she revealed her first pregnancy to Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

“I was 19 when I got pregnant. I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents,” she admitted during the May 13 episode of “Therapuss” podcast.

“And it was — I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself: What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I’m going to make,” she shared.

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Thankfully, Kylie said her family reacted far better than she expected.

“No one was angry at me. It was a crazy time,” she recalled.

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image of The reality star recently opened up about being terrified to tell her parents she was pregnant at 19.
Source: MEGA

The reality star recently opened up about being terrified to tell her parents she was pregnant at 19.

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The 28-year-old welcomed daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott in 2018 before the former couple later had son Aire in 2022.

These days, Kylie is reportedly enjoying life with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, whom she has been dating for around three years.

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According to an insider, the actor has already formed a close bond with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s children.

"He took to them instantly," the source shared in May 2025. "Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him."

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image of Kylie Jenner said Kris and Caitlyn Jenner ultimately reacted supportively to the news.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner said Kris and Caitlyn Jenner ultimately reacted supportively to the news.

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The insider added that Timothée often brings toy cars over during visits and fits naturally into Kylie’s family life.

"A lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in," the source continued. "Kylie feels so lucky!"

While balancing motherhood, career and romance, Kylie has also hinted that she may not be done growing her family just yet.

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then...” she explained in an interview before adding, “I do want to have more kids.”

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