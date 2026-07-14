Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Silver Bikini for Striking Summer Photoshoot

In her most recent Instagram post from Tuesday, July 14, she showed off in a stunning metallic bikini for her newest Khy collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis.

Kylie Jenner leaves little to the imagination!

For the photos, she wore her black hair down with loose curls, letting the bikini do all the talking.

Also included in the carousel was a snapshot of two more bikinis that appear to be part of the launch: a cheetah print string bikini and a camouflage string bikini.

Captioning the post, "my dream bikinis drop in the morning!!!! 9 AM PT KHY.COM ❤️ @khy @frankiesbikinis so hot also hot my bikinis!!!!!!!! i love them sm... hot again, ugh, hot. the end," fans in the comment section gushed over her and the bikinis.

"She ate and left no crumbs as usual," one person wrote.

Another commented, "super hot and I really want the camo one soooo cute" before adding "and the cheetah one."

"Love this new collection," said a third.

A fourth shared, "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH."