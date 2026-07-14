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Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Silver Bikini for Striking Summer Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA,@frankiesbikinis/instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off in a metallic bikini.

July 14 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner leaves little to the imagination!

In her most recent Instagram post from Tuesday, July 14, she showed off in a stunning metallic bikini for her newest Khy collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis.

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Bikini Body Moment

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Kylie Jenner
Source: @frankiesbikinis/instagram

The collaboration dropped on July 14.

For the photos, she wore her black hair down with loose curls, letting the bikini do all the talking.

Also included in the carousel was a snapshot of two more bikinis that appear to be part of the launch: a cheetah print string bikini and a camouflage string bikini.

Captioning the post, "my dream bikinis drop in the morning!!!! 9 AM PT KHY.COM ❤️ @khy @frankiesbikinis so hot also hot my bikinis!!!!!!!! i love them sm... hot again, ugh, hot. the end," fans in the comment section gushed over her and the bikinis.

"She ate and left no crumbs as usual," one person wrote.

Another commented, "super hot and I really want the camo one soooo cute" before adding "and the cheetah one."

"Love this new collection," said a third.

A fourth shared, "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH."

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Kylie Jenner
Source: @frankiesbikinis/instagram

Khy and Frankies Bikinis collaborated for the first time in 2025.

Jenner's brand Khy and Frankies Bikinis mark their second collaboration with the newest drop, Fever Dream, which features new swimsuits just in time for the summer season.

It will be available on both their official websites and in Frankies Bikinis' stores on Tuesday.

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'Inspired by a Love For Our Hometown'

Kylie Jenner
Source: @frankiesbikinis/instagram

The collection took inspiration from their hometown.

Francesca Aiello, the founder and chief creative officer of Frankies Bikinis, said in a statement, “To collaborate with Khy again is such a dream. For our newest collection, Kylie and I were inspired by a love for our hometown of Los Angeles.”

“From the beach to the hills, this city is filled with so much beauty and history. We went through our personal closets to find vintage pieces that felt as unique and s--- as the city itself, while also fitting in with our first collaboration. What we ended up with was a collection filled with bold patterns, fun accents and bombshell forms,” she continued.

Kylie Jenner
Source: @frankiesbikinis/instagram

The collection features both two-piece and one-piece bathing suits.

The collection, co-designed by Jenner and Aiello, is "inspired by the glow of Los Angeles. Luminous metallic finishes that linger from golden hour into the city's blurred lights," according to Khy's website.

The pieces are designed to be flattering and took vintage inspiration from both women's wardrobes: "From long days in Malibu to late nights at Chateau Marmont, the collection draws from favorite vintage pieces in Kylie and Francesca's personal closets, reimagined through custom prints, metallic finishes, and signature textures."

The Fever Dream line is made up of Frankies Bikinis' signature two-pieces and also includes one-piece swimsuits with cheeky bottoms and triangle tops that add a classic Frankies Bikinis touch.

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