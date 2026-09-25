Braless Olivia Jade Wows in Dangerously Low-Cut Plunging Dress: Photos

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Olivia Jade Giannulli made a statement in a daring dress! The stunning daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli took to her Instagram on Friday, September 25, to share a series of snaps as she went braless in the low-cut look. "Hi sugar," the 26-year-old captioned her post.

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Source: @OLIVIAJADE/INSTAGRAM Olivia Jade Giannulli went braless in a halter-neck style dress.

Olivia's Instagram carousel kicked off with a sultry photo of her standing by a window as she looked over her shoulder toward the camera. For the photos, Olivia wore a brown halter-neck dress that featured a plunging neckline, giving her followers a glimpse of her cleavage. The star wore her brown hair down and opted for natural makeup to complete the look. As the slides continue, she shared a snap of herself sitting down on a restaurant bench while celebrating her recent campaign with hair accessory and beauty brand Emi Jay.

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Olivia Jade's Followers Flooded the Comments Section With Compliments

Source: @OLIVIAJADE/INSTAGRAM Many fans made comparisons between Olivia Jade Giannulli and her mom.

"You look just like your mom here! Both gorgeous!" wrote one fan. "Our dream crème queen," commented Emi Jay, with a third person adding, "A beautiful campaign for the most stunning girl." Another gushed, "You are just a copy and paste of your mom! You look more and more like her every day." "My god you're so stunning I can’t," a fifth admirer penned.

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Olivia Jade Wore Another Braless Look

Source: @OLIVIAJADE/INSTAGRAM Olivia Jade Giannulli took a trip to London in July.

Olivia also went braless back in July while on vacation in London. The influencer caught fans' attention after sharing a separate series of Instagram photos, sporting a flowy white dress with a plunging neckline and once again leaving her bra at home. At the time, one fan said, "Loveeeeee this dress wow," while another added, "youre so beautiful."

Olivia Jade Has Been Linked to Taylor Fritz

Source: @OLIVIAJADE/INSTAGRAM In August, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Taylor Fritz were seen together in New York City.