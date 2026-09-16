PHOTOS Topless Olivia Jade Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal as She Poses for Clothing Campaign: Photos Source: MEGA: @REFORMATION/INSTAGRAM Olivia Jade Giannulli made light of her 2019 college admissions scandal in a new clothing campaign. Olivia Callanan Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Olivia Jade Giannulli is serving looks with a side of humor. The social media influencer appeared in Los Angeles-based clothing company Reformation’s new campaign celebrating the back-to-school season, which pokes fun at her college admissions scandal that dominated headlines in 2019.

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Source: @REFORMATION/INSTAGRAM Olivia Jade Giannulli ditched her top for one of the photos.

In the photos uploaded to the brand’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 16, Giannulli posed for a cheeky snap wearing a gray crewneck that reads, "College," across the front, before stripping down for a more scandalous topless shot. Wearing only a pair of gray trousers, the star showed off her toned midsection as she strategically covered her assets with a large red clutch. Throughout the rest of the carousel, Giannulli rocked fall-ready fashion pieces, including jean jackets and sweaters.

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'A Crew That Suits Her Better'

Source: @REFORMATION/INSTAGRAM Olivia Jade Giannulli's parents lied that she was a part of a competitive crew team.

The clothing company wrote in its caption that "@oliviajade is back on campus in a crew that suits her better than the other kind." The collaboration is also for a good cause, with Reformation sharing that "100 [percent] of net proceeds from the limited-edition College Crew will go to @yesscholars, a nonprofit that expands college access and opportunities for promising students from under-resourced communities." "Thanks for being a Good Sport, Olivia," the caption concluded.

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What Was the College Admissions Scandal?

Source: @REFORMATION/INSTAGRAM Olivia Jade Giannulli's parents were both arrested after pleading guilty.

Giannulli's mom, Full House star Lori Loughlin, and her father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were both arrested after they were caught paying $500,000 to a college admissions organizer named Rick Singer to get Olivia and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, Lori served two months in prison and was released in December 2020. "I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends," the actress said before her sentence began. Mossimo was also sentenced to five months but spent the last month in home confinement.

'There Was a Time Where I Wanted to Completely Shut Off Everything'

Source: @REFORMATION/INSTAGRAM In May 2026, Olivia Jade Giannulli opened up in an interview about the aftermath of the scandal.