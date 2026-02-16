Sydney Sweeney Busts Out of Tight Black Top in Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is heating up Instagram once again!

The Euphoria star dropped a jaw-dropping mirror selfie showing off a tight black strapless top that hugged her curves in all the right places. Standing in front of a mirror, Sweeney held up her phone and let the structured corset-style piece do all the talking.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shared a mirror selfie on Instagram.

The fitted bodice highlighted her shape, and she kept the look cool by pairing it with relaxed blue jeans. A bold statement belt cinched her waist, creating the perfect mix of glam and laid-back. The combo of sleek, date-night corset and easy denim gave the outfit that effortless downtown vibe. Behind her, clothing racks and bright windows hinted that she was either in a studio or fitting room, giving the snap a fun, behind-the-scenes feel. Her short blonde hair was styled in a soft bob, as she kept jewelry simple and delicate.

“@syrn date night corset is back in stock,” she wrote across the photo, giving a subtle plug to her lingerie brand.

Source: @syrn/Instagram The photo promoted the actress' lingerie brand, Syrn.

The selfie comes right after Sweeney amped things up for Valentine’s Day with a bold new drop from Syrn. The 28-year-old actress teased the Syrn Playful collection in a short film set inside a corner store, which she shared on Thursday, February 12. In the clip, Sweeney layered a red graphic crop top that read “Marry Me, Fly Free” over a white bra. She styled it with red track shorts and white boxers peeking underneath.

View this post on Instagram Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney teased her Playful lingerie collection.

The video had a carefree, chaotic energy. Sweeney ran through the shop with friends, tossed underwear onto her head and blew bubble gum straight into the camera. At one point, she threw snacks across the aisles, fully leaning into the playful theme.

Source: @syrn/Instagram Syrn offers 44 sizes across four different styles.

Later in the teaser, she ripped off her red shirt, waved it in the air and strutted through the store while holding her chest. The clip wrapped with her spilling drinks from a machine and dropping a chewed piece of gum onto a man’s face. After he popped it into his mouth, Sweeney gave him a quick kiss on the cheek and walked out.

“Meet us at the corner store for a midnight snack 🌭🥤🥨 the first @syrn playful collection drops tuesday, 2.17,” she captioned the post. Syrn also posted behind-the-scenes shots from the campaign. In one image, The White Lotus actress posed in a black bra with white trim and a tiny white tutu in front of shelves lined with wine bottles.

Source: MEGA The lingerie brand was released in January.

“Welcome to the Playful world. Doors opening soon…” the brand teased.

