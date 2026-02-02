Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Lingerie-Clad Body in Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From New Fashion Label SYRN

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney kept it flirty and fun in behind-the-scenes footage of her Cosmopolitan photoshoot, where she rocked lingerie from her new fashion brand SYRN. The Euphoria star, 28, and her label reposted the video from the style magazine's Instagram on January 31.

SYRN Is Sydney Sweeney's New Lingerie Brand

Sweeney donned a lacy black bralette and matching bottoms with tight strings sitting across her hips. She also sported a cropped furry beige short-sleeved jacket, a see-through skirt and black patent leather heels. In the cover story, The Housemaid actress revealed that SYRN is about "reclaiming my body and my narrative and using it to empower other women." "My designers are all women, and I have an amazing diverse team," she gushed over her latest business venture. "My models are a beautiful range of body types. I’m always like, 'I want to see it on every body.' I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it."

However, Sweeney understands that the public might take her appearance the wrong way and think she's dressing up in slinky underwear for men. "People will say, 'Oh, she’s doing this for guys' or 'Oh, she’s a guy’s girl,'" she told the publication. "But I’m like, 'What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?' I want it to be their choice — the choice of the wearer — whether this is for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens." She then got candid about her first experience of buying undergarments when she was in sixth grade.

Sydney Sweeney Bought Her First Bra in the Sixth Grade

"I was a 32 DD, and I remember going to the store to get my first wire bra. It was silk and the only bra I felt good in. I literally wore it to the point that it had holes in it. I brought it into my SYRN office and was like, 'This is how much this bra has meant to me.' It has stood by my side my entire life. I want to make bras that stay with women. And it’s really difficult finding things that support you but don’t ride up your back," the Anyone But You starlet confessed. Sweeney was embroiled in controversy when she pulled a publicity stunt for SYRN at the Hollywood Sign located in Los Angeles on January 26.

