Sydney Sweeney Teases New Playful Syrn Lingerie Collection in Raunchy Video Exposing Her Chest: Watch

Sydney Sweeney followed up the launch of her lingerie company with a racy new collection, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The actress, 28, teased the Syrn Playful line in a short film from a corner store, shared to her Instagram on Thursday, February 12. In the video, Sweeney layered a red graphic crop top that read “Marry Me, Fly Free” over a busty white bra. She paired her skimpy tops with red track shorts, featuring white boxers underneath.

View this post on Instagram Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney teased her Playful lingerie collection.

The Euphoria alum ran through the shop with a group of friends. She placed a pair of underwear on her head, popped bubble gum in the camera lens and threw snacks all over the aisles. Sweeney then ripped off her red shirt and waved it in the air while strutting and clutching her chest. The video ended with her spilling drinks from a machine and dropping a popped piece of her gum on a man’s face. He started chewing the disposed gum, prompting Sweeney to give him a kiss on the cheek before exiting the store. “Meet us at the corner store for a midnight snack 🌭🥤🥨 the first @syrn playful collection drops tuesday, 2.17,” the TV star captioned the teaser.

Source: @syrn/Instagram Sydney Sweeney is the founder of Syrn.

Syrn shared several behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot, featuring Sweeney and the cast. In one photo, the White Lotus star rocked a black bra with white lining, complemented by a tiny white tutu, as she posed in front of wine bottles. “Welcome to the Playful world. Doors opening soon…” the brand wrote.

Sydney Sweeney Launched Lingerie Line Syrn

Source: @syrn/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shot a fashion campaign in a corner store.

Sweeney launched Syrn in January. The lines caters to 44 sizes and four styles: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress. “I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Inside Sydney Sweeney's Seductress Lingerie Drop

Source: @syrn/Instagram Sydney Sweeney flaunted her figure while modeling Syrn garments.

The first style Sweeney dropped was Seductress, which she considered “the right opening chapter” to her new fashion journey. “It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she expressed. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”

Source: @syrn/Instagram Sydney Sweeney's Syrn clothing is intended to be accessible for different sizes.