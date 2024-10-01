Brandi Glanville Accuses Lawyers of Being 'Paid Off' to 'Cut Ties' With Her Amid Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen
Brandi Glanville just hit a wall in her lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, as in a since-deleted tweet, the reality star revealed her lawyers suddenly decided to stop working with her.
"I mean you cannot write this s---! (I guess I'm doing that now)," she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, September 30. "After a YEAR of telling me how rich I was about to be & how strong my case against BRAVO is my ‘lawyers’ have decided I now don’t have a case & cut ties with me."
"#paid off maybe ?!? allegedly," she added at the time.
As OK! reported, the Real Housewives alum, 51, sued the brand and Cohen, 56, for sexual harassment, detailing how on one occasion, the Watch What Happens Live host drunkenly FaceTimed Glanville and asked her if she wanted to watch him hookup with Below Deck's Kate Chastain.
"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted," her attorney said earlier this year. "It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people."
The dad-of-two responded with an apology but insisted he wasn't being serious with his comment.
"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," he stated. "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."
In the suit, the mom-of-two also claimed she was treated poorly by the network, who "frequently used her over and over" by "bringing her back into RHOBH when it needed spicing up."
In addition, a source slammed Bravo for supporting Caroline Manzo, 63, who claimed Glanville sexually assaulted her while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip despite Glanville claiming she was lying.
"Interestingly, when Brandi went on the Ultimate Girls Trip and Caroline Manzo made all the allegations about her, Bravo ended up canceling Brandi; however, they did not cancel Andy Cohen for being sexually inappropriate toward her," the source explained.
They went on to call the company's actions a "double standard," questioning why "Andy gets a pass but Brandi gets the axe when she didn’t even do anything."