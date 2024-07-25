Severely 'Depressed' Brandi Glanville 'Unable to Work' Amid Her Battle With Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has always been upfront with her fans and followers.

In a shocking social media post, Glanville showed off her disfigured face — and an insider has exclusively talked to OK! regarding what is going on.

“Because of the stress-induced angio edema that landed her in the hospital, Brandi has been unable to work at all and is having severe depression," the insider dished to OK!. “Friends worry that she is running through her savings just to support her sons and that is causing even more stress and swelling leading to other health issues,” the insider added. “She feels she has been unfairly blacklisted by WB NBC UNIVERSAL BRAVO and is struggling.”

Taking to X on July 25, Glanville posted a photo of her swollen face, writing, “this is why I'm miserable and depressed :( I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in.”

“Stress will kill you,” Glanville added.

She then pointed the finger directly at Bravo, stating: “How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point.”