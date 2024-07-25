OK Magazine
Severely 'Depressed' Brandi Glanville 'Unable to Work' Amid Her Battle With Bravo

Brandi Glanville is suffering from depression amid her battle with Bravo.

Jul. 25 2024

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has always been upfront with her fans and followers.

In a shocking social media post, Glanville showed off her disfigured face — and an insider has exclusively talked to OK! regarding what is going on.

“Because of the stress-induced angio edema that landed her in the hospital, Brandi has been unable to work at all and is having severe depression," the insider dished to OK!. “Friends worry that she is running through her savings just to support her sons and that is causing even more stress and swelling leading to other health issues,” the insider added. “She feels she has been unfairly blacklisted by WB NBC UNIVERSAL BRAVO and is struggling.”

Taking to X on July 25, Glanville posted a photo of her swollen face, writing, “this is why I'm miserable and depressed :( I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in.”

“Stress will kill you,” Glanville added.

She then pointed the finger directly at Bravo, stating: “How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point.”

This isn’t the first time Glanville has mentioned Bravo on her social media. On July 2, she announced her intention to sue the network via X. “Ive been left no choice but to sue Bravo.I have receipts 4days. This stress has ruined my health. I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema. I havent worked for a year &half. I’m to depressed to do my podcast &to swollen 4cameo or OF. IM BEING USED AS A FALLGUY," she wrote. Glanville’s issues with Bravo began when she was filming an unaired season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. After the taping, Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo sued Bravo in January. In Manzo’s lawsuit, she claimed Glanville had “forcibly” kissed and groped her. Although Glanville denied the allegations, she explained on X on July 2 the ordeal Bravo put her through after Manzo’s claims. “I was fired, removed from the cast held hostage in a hotel in Morocco for days!” Glanville revealed. “The cast rallied on my side& didnt want to continue without me. Cuz of the bad untrue press Ive been canceled from all jobs.”

Glanville also recently responded to what she felt was a smear campaign against her on an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Taking to X to vent her frustrations, Glanville asked a very logical question: "if I sucked so bad at what happens live why did y'all have me on so many times????” “Continuing to the smear campaign!” Glanville added. “This is NOT OK!!!!!

Prior to the taping of Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville was a long-standing fan-favorite from her days on RHOBH. Fans love her for her no-holds-barred attitude and appreciate her brashness in always saying what's on her mind.

