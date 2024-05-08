Brandi Glanville Fires Back at Andy Cohen After He Has 'No Regrets' Over 'Real Housewives' Criticism

Brandi Glanville is peeved at Andy Cohen after the latter broke his silence about the sexual assault allegations hurled at him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bravo star, 55, admitted he has "no regrets about the way [he has] handled anything" amid the endless backlash from ex-employees.

"I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints," Cohen added. "Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target."