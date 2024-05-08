OK Magazine
Brandi Glanville Fires Back at Andy Cohen After He Has 'No Regrets' Over 'Real Housewives' Criticism

May 8 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville is peeved at Andy Cohen after the latter broke his silence about the sexual assault allegations hurled at him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bravo star, 55, admitted he has "no regrets about the way [he has] handled anything" amid the endless backlash from ex-employees.

"I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints," Cohen added. "Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target."

The TV host called the accusations "hurtful," adding that he had to refrain from talking about specific lawsuits at the moment. "I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life," he said.

"That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is, and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that," he stated.

Andy Cohen broke his silence about the allegations in an interview published on May 8.

After the article made its way around the internet, Glanville, 51, was less than pleased, to say the least. In fact, she took to X, to share a clip of Cohen on his radio show with Allison Williams, where they spoke about her playing Kate Middleton in some Funny or Die sketches. "Absolutely no offense to Kate Middleton, but here's another hot take: you are so much better looking than Kate Middleton. She has no lips," he told the Girls star.

"No regrets???" she questioned the clip.

Brandi Glanville fired back via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some people weighed in, siding with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. One person wrote, "Wow, this is not cool of him, come on Andy, do better," while another said, "Ouch that’s really mean of him to say."

Andy Cohen denied all allegations.

As OK! previously reported, Glanville sued Cohen after alleging he invited her to watch him get intimate with Below Deck star Kate Chastain.

In response, Cohen wrote back: "The video [in question] shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize."

Other Housewives also sued Andy Cohen.

Leah McSweeney also claimed Cohen did drugs with other Housewives.

"The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," Cohen's attorney wrote in response to McSweeney's allegations. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."

