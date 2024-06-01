Caroline Manzo has revealed the details of allegedly being sexually assaulted by Brandi Glanville on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Manzo, who formerly starred on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, claimed Glanville "forcibly fondled my v-----" and sexually assaulted her while the two were on a sofa while filming the show in 2023. Manzo also alleged The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum rubbed her own v----- against her as producers watched without separating them.