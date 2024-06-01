Explosive Details: Caroline Manzo Claims Brandi Glanville 'Forcibly Fondled’ Her in Front of Bravo Producers
Caroline Manzo has revealed the details of allegedly being sexually assaulted by Brandi Glanville on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Manzo, who formerly starred on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, claimed Glanville "forcibly fondled my v-----" and sexually assaulted her while the two were on a sofa while filming the show in 2023. Manzo also alleged The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum rubbed her own v----- against her as producers watched without separating them.
Additionally, the 62-year-old said producers of the show supplied Glanville with more booze, which led another sexual assault.
The second incident occurred when Glanville apparently followed Manzo into the bathroom and pushed her against the door. In the rest room, Glanville allegedly groped Manzo's private parts again while she attempted to escape the situation.
Manzo, who filed a lawsuit against Bravo in January, said almost all the producers stood by and did nothing to stop it. However, she did say one producer attempted to open the door to provide some assistance.
These new details came to light after Manzo claimed Glanville also kissed her without her consent in a rental house in Morocco, while also mounting her on the couch in her lawsuit.
Per the legal papers, Manzo has sued Bravo for negligence, sexual harassment, s--/gender discrimination, and sexual battery.
The documents recount the night of the incident through Manzo’s eyes.
"Clearly intoxicated, Glanville walked over to Manzo, spread Manzo’s legs and leaned into Manzo," the paperwork read. "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable. Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."
Manzo then moved to the bathroom where the second assault allegedly occurred.
"As Manzo stood at the sink washing her hands, Glanville entered the bathroom and came behind Manzo, forced her v----- against Manzo’s buttocks, b------ against Manzo’s back, wrapped her long arms around Manzo forcibly restraining her and began washing her hands with Manzo’s hands entwined," the documents continued.
"Immediately, Manzo tried to exit the bathroom. The bathroom door was locked. Glanville pinned Manzo’s body against the door. Glanville pressed her b----- and v------ against Manzo…. Glanville then reached around Manzo’s body and then groped, grabbed, and forcibly fondled Manzo’s v------ and b------. At the same time, Glanville pushed her face into Manzo’s neck in order to kiss her. From inside the bathroom, Manzo cried, ‘HELP, HELP, HELP, HELP,’ but no one ever came," the filing added.
According to Manzo, the crew "continued filming [her] throughout even though she was in distress from the sexual assaults. Two staffers told Manzo that Glanville’s behavior was 'just her way of showing love.'"
"Defendants continued to film Manzo and video record her experiences in order to profit from the ‘entertainment’ of Manzo’s sexual assault experience," Manzo's legal team shared.
TMZ reported on Manzo's claims.