'I Know What the Truth Is': Andy Cohen Has 'No Regrets' About the Way He's Handled Sexual Harassment Accusations Hurled at Him
Andy Cohen hasn't let a few public scandals keep him down.
After the Bravo boss, 55, and the network were plagued by numerous lawsuits from former stars, Cohen made it clear he's content with the way he's dealt with the controversies.
The Watch What Happens Live host admitted he has "no regrets about the way [he has] handled anything" amid the endless backlash from ex-employees.
"I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints," Cohen explained. "Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target."
The executive producer called the accusations "hurtful" but said he couldn't "talk about" the specific lawsuits right now. "I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life," he said.
"That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is, and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that," Cohen noted, adding he was "super proud" of The Real Housewives franchise.
One of the accusations came from Brandi Glanville, who sued Cohen after alleging he invited her to watch him get intimate with Below Deck star Kate Chastain. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's attorney called the supposed move an "extraordinary abuse of power" in a legal letter.
The television host took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to Glanville, writing, "The video [in question] shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Traitors star, 51, wasn't the only person gunning for Cohen, as Leah McSweeney also came after the father-of-two and Bravo, alleging they preyed on her alcoholism when she was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City. In addition, the Married to the Mob founder accused Cohen of doing drugs with fellow Housewives.
"The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," Cohen's attorney penned in a legal response to the suit filed by McSweeney, 41. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the interview with Cohen.