'What the H--- Happened?': Brandi Glanville Shocks Fans With New Face After Parasite Left Her Disfigured — Photos
Not long after Brandi Glanville claimed she had a "parasite" moving within her face, it looks like the Bravo star, 52, is doing better!
On Friday, December 13, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a new photo, in which she looked like a whole new person.
"Thank you to @beverlyhillsdentalarts for helping to bring back my smile 🙏❤️," she captioned the photo of herself alongside one of her doctors.
People were impressed with the blonde beauty's transformation, to say the least. One person wrote, "Wow, what a change from a few days ago! You look great! 🔥," while another said, "I’m sorry, is Brandi in the room with us?!?!"
A third person added, "Omg didn’t know that was Brandi," while a fourth added, "That looks absolutely nothing like Brandi ... what the h--- happened?"
As OK! previously reported, on December 7, the reality starlet shocked fans when she posted a worrisome photo of herself via X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Sick it!” she captioned the selfie.
Glanville then shared she is suffering from a mysterious illness that is causing her face to change.
"I'm not quite back to normal yet. People keep asking me if I've lost weight, and I haven't, I've actually gained weight," she told The Sun. "I lost five teeth out of my head, so my face has been looking really thin."
"When your face swells up and goes down and swells up and goes down, your teeth move," she explained. "I had a bridge that was very, very old, and unbeknownst to me there was an infected tooth underneath that."
On December 13, Glanville revealed she's working on getting back to normal — and she praised Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow for reaching out and helping her.
“I have zero drama with @DrDubrow I appreciate all the help I can get🙏,” she wrote, referring to Dubrow, 66, after he spoke to TMZ about her health issues. “We have been in touch and plan to talk thank you for all the love."
"All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved. I have seen all the best doctors at Cedar Sinai and all the doctors they referred me to💕," Glanville added.