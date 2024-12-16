or
'What the H--- Happened?': Brandi Glanville Shocks Fans With New Face After Parasite Left Her Disfigured — Photos

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram; @brandiglanville/X

Brandi Glanville shocked fans with her new face after she claimed a parasite left her disfigured.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Not long after Brandi Glanville claimed she had a "parasite" moving within her face, it looks like the Bravo star, 52, is doing better!

On Friday, December 13, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a new photo, in which she looked like a whole new person.

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville looked like a new person in a video posted to Instagram on December 13.

"Thank you to @beverlyhillsdentalarts for helping to bring back my smile 🙏❤️," she captioned the photo of herself alongside one of her doctors.

People were impressed with the blonde beauty's transformation, to say the least. One person wrote, "Wow, what a change from a few days ago! You look great! 🔥," while another said, "I’m sorry, is Brandi in the room with us?!?!"

A third person added, "Omg didn’t know that was Brandi," while a fourth added, "That looks absolutely nothing like Brandi ... what the h--- happened?"

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville has been dealing with a mysterious health scare.

As OK! previously reported, on December 7, the reality starlet shocked fans when she posted a worrisome photo of herself via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Sick it!” she captioned the selfie.

Brandi Glanville

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Fans were shocked to see Brandi Glanville looking so different not too long after she posted the worrisome photo on social media.

Glanville then shared she is suffering from a mysterious illness that is causing her face to change.

"I'm not quite back to normal yet. People keep asking me if I've lost weight, and I haven't, I've actually gained weight," she told The Sun. "I lost five teeth out of my head, so my face has been looking really thin."

"When your face swells up and goes down and swells up and goes down, your teeth move," she explained. "I had a bridge that was very, very old, and unbeknownst to me there was an infected tooth underneath that."

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Dr. Terry Dubrow said he wants to help Brandi Glanville amid her health crisis.

On December 13, Glanville revealed she's working on getting back to normal — and she praised Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow for reaching out and helping her.

“I have zero drama with @DrDubrow I appreciate all the help I can get🙏,” she wrote, referring to Dubrow, 66, after he spoke to TMZ about her health issues. “We have been in touch and plan to talk thank you for all the love."

"All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved. I have seen all the best doctors at Cedar Sinai and all the doctors they referred me to💕," Glanville added.

