HEALTH Brandi Glanville's Mysterious Health Nightmare: Reality Star Seeks Help From Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow While Exposing Her Swollen Face in New Photo Source: MEGA; @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville has been suffering from a mysterious health matter.

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram The reality star shared a photo of her overly swollen face with her Instagram followers.

"It all started with a fun girls trip to the Hamptons with @phaedraparks @adrianeschwartz & @gretchenrossi ... to learn more tune into my next podcast @brandiunfiltered 💕💕💕 be kind to people," Glanville captioned an Instagram photo of herself, as she showcased a large lump protruding out of her cheek. In the comments section of the post, a fan suggested Glanville reach out to Dubrow — who is an expert in dealing with "botched" facial features, though his work typically focuses on fixing plastic surgery fails.

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville reached out to Dr. Terry Dubrow for help in solving her health crisis.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star confirmed she already sought help from the famed doctor before expressing gratitude toward her community of supporters via X (formerly named Twitter). "Thank you for all the love and outreach. I am trying to get back to everyone I am so pleasantly overwhelmed. My heart is healing," Glanville, 52, emotionally wrote.

Source: NBC Universal Dr. Terry Dubrow emphasized the importance of finding a diagnosis for Brandi Glanville.

After Glanville's confession about already reaching out to Dubrow, 66, the plastic surgeon shared his thoughts on her health nightmare during an interview with a news publication. "I saw one of her interviews and I’ve seen the picture of her, the one where she is swollen, the one where she is really deflated with the irregular skin," he explained on Thursday. "Here’s the thing, here’s what Brandi really needs to focus on… and it’s not her fault, it’s her doctor’s fault. Brandi needs a diagnosis."

While Glanville previously noted doctors' belief that the symptoms could be caused by "face parasites," Dubrow isn't certain about the theory. "She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there," Dubrow declared. "It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream."

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville blamed Bravo for allegedly causing her health woes due to stress.

Dubrow warned the importance of Glanville getting to the bottom of her condition sooner rather than later. "She’s like a ticking time bomb. Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it," he admitted. "It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on."