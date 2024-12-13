Brandi Glanville's Mysterious Health Nightmare: Reality Star Seeks Help From Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow While Exposing Her Swollen Face in New Photo
Brandi Glanville is turning to the best in the midst of a frustrating health crisis.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed on Thursday, December 12, that she had reached out to Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow after doctors failed to give her a diagnosis regarding symptoms of an extremely swollen face and "tiny bubbles bursting" on her skin.
"It all started with a fun girls trip to the Hamptons with @phaedraparks @adrianeschwartz & @gretchenrossi ... to learn more tune into my next podcast @brandiunfiltered 💕💕💕 be kind to people," Glanville captioned an Instagram photo of herself, as she showcased a large lump protruding out of her cheek.
In the comments section of the post, a fan suggested Glanville reach out to Dubrow — who is an expert in dealing with "botched" facial features, though his work typically focuses on fixing plastic surgery fails.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star confirmed she already sought help from the famed doctor before expressing gratitude toward her community of supporters via X (formerly named Twitter).
"Thank you for all the love and outreach. I am trying to get back to everyone I am so pleasantly overwhelmed. My heart is healing," Glanville, 52, emotionally wrote.
After Glanville's confession about already reaching out to Dubrow, 66, the plastic surgeon shared his thoughts on her health nightmare during an interview with a news publication.
"I saw one of her interviews and I’ve seen the picture of her, the one where she is swollen, the one where she is really deflated with the irregular skin," he explained on Thursday. "Here’s the thing, here’s what Brandi really needs to focus on… and it’s not her fault, it’s her doctor’s fault. Brandi needs a diagnosis."
While Glanville previously noted doctors' belief that the symptoms could be caused by "face parasites," Dubrow isn't certain about the theory.
"She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there," Dubrow declared. "It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream."
Dubrow warned the importance of Glanville getting to the bottom of her condition sooner rather than later.
"She’s like a ticking time bomb. Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it," he admitted. "It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on."
Glanville provided details on her current health woes via X on Sunday, December 8, after fans continuously questioned her regarding what was going on with her face.
"What happened? I wish I knew. I've been in & out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 [and] spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo," she quipped, snubbing the media company after revealing her plans to sue the network in July.