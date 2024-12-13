or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Brandi Glanville
OK LogoHEALTH

Brandi Glanville's Mysterious Health Nightmare: Reality Star Seeks Help From Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow While Exposing Her Swollen Face in New Photo

Photos of Brandi Glanville.
Source: MEGA; @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville has been suffering from a mysterious health matter.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brandi Glanville is turning to the best in the midst of a frustrating health crisis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed on Thursday, December 12, that she had reached out to Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow after doctors failed to give her a diagnosis regarding symptoms of an extremely swollen face and "tiny bubbles bursting" on her skin.

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville botched terry dubrow swollen face photo health
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

The reality star shared a photo of her overly swollen face with her Instagram followers.

Article continues below advertisement

"It all started with a fun girls trip to the Hamptons with @phaedraparks @adrianeschwartz & @gretchenrossi ... to learn more tune into my next podcast @brandiunfiltered 💕💕💕 be kind to people," Glanville captioned an Instagram photo of herself, as she showcased a large lump protruding out of her cheek.

In the comments section of the post, a fan suggested Glanville reach out to Dubrow — who is an expert in dealing with "botched" facial features, though his work typically focuses on fixing plastic surgery fails.

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville botched terry dubrow swollen face photo health
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville reached out to Dr. Terry Dubrow for help in solving her health crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star confirmed she already sought help from the famed doctor before expressing gratitude toward her community of supporters via X (formerly named Twitter).

"Thank you for all the love and outreach. I am trying to get back to everyone I am so pleasantly overwhelmed. My heart is healing," Glanville, 52, emotionally wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville botched terry dubrow swollen face photo health
Source: NBC Universal

Dr. Terry Dubrow emphasized the importance of finding a diagnosis for Brandi Glanville.

MORE ON:
Brandi Glanville

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

After Glanville's confession about already reaching out to Dubrow, 66, the plastic surgeon shared his thoughts on her health nightmare during an interview with a news publication.

"I saw one of her interviews and I’ve seen the picture of her, the one where she is swollen, the one where she is really deflated with the irregular skin," he explained on Thursday. "Here’s the thing, here’s what Brandi really needs to focus on… and it’s not her fault, it’s her doctor’s fault. Brandi needs a diagnosis."

Article continues below advertisement

While Glanville previously noted doctors' belief that the symptoms could be caused by "face parasites," Dubrow isn't certain about the theory.

"She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there," Dubrow declared. "It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream."

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville botched terry dubrow swollen face photo health
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville blamed Bravo for allegedly causing her health woes due to stress.

Article continues below advertisement

Dubrow warned the importance of Glanville getting to the bottom of her condition sooner rather than later.

"She’s like a ticking time bomb. Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it," he admitted. "It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on."

Glanville provided details on her current health woes via X on Sunday, December 8, after fans continuously questioned her regarding what was going on with her face.

"What happened? I wish I knew. I've been in & out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 [and] spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo," she quipped, snubbing the media company after revealing her plans to sue the network in July.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.