Brandi Glanville Reveals She Lost 5 Teeth and Has Been 'So Depressed' Amid Mysterious Health Scare
Brandi Glanville has been on a rollercoaster health journey over the past year.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed in an interview published on Tuesday, December 10, that part of the reason her face has looked so thin recently is because she lost five teeth.
Glanville has been suffering from a mysterious illness that is causing significant changes to her face. Some doctors have said it is a severe case of stress-induced angioedema, while others think it could be parasitic.
"I'm not quite back to normal yet. People keep asking me if I've lost weight, and I haven't, I've actually gained weight," she told the outlet. "I lost five teeth out of my head, so my face has been looking really thin."
"When your face swells up and goes down and swells up and goes down, your teeth move," she explained. "I had a bridge that was very, very old, and unbeknownst to me there was an infected tooth underneath that."
"We had to take the bridge off because my teeth were like, there. Spacing out and moving, and that's when we found that there was a broken tooth that had been under there for God knows how long," the reality star added. "When we pulled that one, we realized we had to pull two more. So now I'm missing five teeth."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Glanville shared it was her friend and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks who introduced her to the dentist who would help her replace her lost teeth.
"She was just telling my story to her friend, the dentist, Dr. Anj [Rajpal]. Dr. Anj just wanted to help," she said. "It's the holidays. She's giving me the gift of smiling again, and we're in the process, so I have one new tooth in the back, which I'm so excited about."
Following the surgery, she said she felt "actually happy" for the first time in roughly two years. She revealed she can eat properly again, rather than only chewing with her front teeth, and best of all — she can smile proudly again.
"I've been so depressed, and it just seemed like, for the past year and a half, two years, anything and everything that could go wrong went wrong," Glanville noted of her snowballing health and legal issues. "I have a new therapist, I'm on better medication to help with my depression, so I'm just trying to pivot and, you know, change my outlook, instead of, you know, poor me."
As OK! previously reported, Glanville said she'd shelled out more than $70,000 on medical bills trying to diagnose out what is causing the swelling and other changes to her face and how to get it to stop.
"I don't socialize. I don't go out and I'm just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me," she said earlier this week. "Honestly, I have so many doctors and I've had so many tests … They're like, 'It could be a parasite,' that's, you know, new ... It started in July and we're still here trying to figure it out."
Glanville spoke with The Sun about her dental problems.