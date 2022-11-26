Brandi Glanville Gushes Over Ex Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes & Sons: 'Love These People'

It seems to be all love between Brandi Glanville, ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes. After endless back and forth for the last decade between the three, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has publicly declared her adoration for the Take Two actor and the country singer.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all!," Glanville penned under the snap shared to Instagram of Cibrian, Rimes, her sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, along with her former spouse's parents Carl and Hortensia Cibrian. "I missed my modern family today as I'm at home in bed with a cold. Love these people."

