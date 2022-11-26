Brandi Glanville Gushes Over Ex Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes & Sons: 'Love These People'
It seems to be all love between Brandi Glanville, ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes. After endless back and forth for the last decade between the three, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has publicly declared her adoration for the Take Two actor and the country singer.
"Happy Thanksgiving to all!," Glanville penned under the snap shared to Instagram of Cibrian, Rimes, her sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, along with her former spouse's parents Carl and Hortensia Cibrian. "I missed my modern family today as I'm at home in bed with a cold. Love these people."
BRANDI GLANVILLE REVEALS WHICH HOUSEWIVES KEPT IT REAL WHEN CAMERAS WEREN'T ROLLING, PRAISES DORINDA MEDLEY: 'SHE WASN'T AFRAID TO GET SLOPPY
The former Bravo star and the married couple were praised in the comment section for their ability to work through their issues. "Exactly how to do it. Focus on the kids and all the good things, why be miserable and mad," one user noted, while another added, "Love this 👏 coparenting can be hard!! But it’s so worth it! I hope you feel better doll 💕."
Glanville and Cibrian were married for eight years before the hunky star fell for the "I Need You" vocalist while working on the set of Northern Lights in 2009, while still married to The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star. In the years that followed, Glanville lashed out at the couple, who later married in 2011.
"I’d sometimes visit him on set and notice chemistry with certain co-stars. I’d ask him if something had gone down, but he’d tell me I was crazy," Glanville penned in a recent op-ed about finding out about the duo's affair. "They were sucking on each other’s fingers in the footage yet he was telling me nothing was happening. It was insane."
BRANDI GLANVILLE SAYS SHE & FORMER ENEMY LEANN RIMES ARE 'LIKE SISTER WIVES' FOLLOWING YEARS-LONG FEUD
However, things appear to be on the up and up with blending their family. As OK! previously reported, Rimes has gushed in the past about Glanville. "Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her," the "One Way Ticket" singer said. "We get along very well. She's fun. We have a great time at all the holidays. We are connected through the boys."